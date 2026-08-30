Rangers ease pressure on McInnes with first league win of the season

LAWRENCE SHANKLAND’S SECOND-HALF penalty gave Derek McInnes and Rangers some much-needed respite in a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Former Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan started for Aberdeen, while ex-Shelbourne player Gavin Molloy was an unused sub.

The tale of the Light Blues since the Gers boss arrived from Hearts in the summer has been one of constant change in formation and personnel amid exits from two European competitions and a poor start to the William Hill Premiership campaign.

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The Ibrox side turned in a better performance than many of late and in the 69th minute skipper Shankland, a former Don, converted a spot-kick won by Djeidi Gassama.

Aberdeen skipper Kevin Nisbet had the ball in the Gers net in the 81st minute but was judged to have pushed Gers full-back Dujon Sterling, and the goal was ruled out.

McInnes has brought in 12 new players, including debutant Kim Min-su, the 20-year-old South Korean winger signed from Girona on a four-year deal for a reported fee of around £8.5 million (€9.92 million), and who performed well before he was replaced in the second half.

Progress is proving frustratingly slow for the Gers fans, but three hard-fought points will bring some positivity to Ibrox.