“[This means] much more than anything else,” Player of the Match Christopher Rühr said. “I think everyone said, ‘Ah, the Germans this year, nah, they won’t be there.’ Everyone took it on the other teams, but we showed what we’re capable of and played an amazing German competition.
“It was unbelievably tough. I think Spain played a hell of a tournament. We always struggle against Spain. They are a tough side, and they played a really good game today, and we had the luckier end.”
Earlier today, Argentina defeated Netherlands 2-1 in the bronze medal playoff to reach the podium for only the second time in their history.
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Germany make history by defending men's Hockey World Cup title
Germany 1
Spain 0
GERMANY HAVE MADE history by becoming the first men’s team to win back-to-back Hockey World Cup titles on two separate occasions.
They defended their crown today with a 1-0 win over Spain in Wavre, Belgium.
Germany previously won back-to-back World Cups in 2002 and 2006 and have repeated that feat to clinch fourth title in all.
The teams were still tied at 0-0 by half-time, but Germany grabbed what proved to be the winning goal at the end of the third quarter.
Michel Struthoff ran across the goalmouth and finished the ball into an empty net after the goalkeeper committed too early.
Spain pressed for an equaliser but couldn’t break down the German defence as the champions defended their crown.
“[This means] much more than anything else,” Player of the Match Christopher Rühr said. “I think everyone said, ‘Ah, the Germans this year, nah, they won’t be there.’ Everyone took it on the other teams, but we showed what we’re capable of and played an amazing German competition.
“It was unbelievably tough. I think Spain played a hell of a tournament. We always struggle against Spain. They are a tough side, and they played a really good game today, and we had the luckier end.”
Earlier today, Argentina defeated Netherlands 2-1 in the bronze medal playoff to reach the podium for only the second time in their history.
Men’s World Cup Results
World Cup 3rd/4th (M)
Final
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