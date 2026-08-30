Irish trio win silver medals at World Rowing Championships

Updated at 13.58

IRELAND’S FIONA MURTAGH has won a silver medal in the women’s single sculls A final at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam, while Mags Cremen and Konan Pazzaia also took silver in the mixed double sculls.

The Galway native produced a strong finish to edge out the Netherlands’ Karolien Florijn, as the home favourite had to settle for bronze.

Lauren Henry took gold, becoming the first British woman to win the World Rowing Championships women’s singles title.

It was a reversal of last year’s result, when Murtagh pipped Henry to gold in a photo finish.

The 31-year-old Irish star finished with a time of 07:18.04.

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Konan Pazzaia and Margaret Cremen finished third in the semi-final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Cremen won a second medal at these championships.

Competing alongside Pazzaia in the mixed double sculls, the pair narrowly beat the USA to secure second place, while the Netherlands prevailed.

The Irish pair took an early lead but could not maintain that position as their rivals went ahead in the second 500m and remained in first place thereafter.

Roos de Jong and Simon van Dorp triumphed, though Cremen and Pazzaia held on to second despite a late surge from American duo Sophia Vitas and Cedar Cunningham.

The Dutch team’s time of 6:15.80 further lowers the world’s best time by seven seconds from the semi-finals.

Cremen already won a gold medal in the final of the women’s double sculls on Friday.

She also claimed gold at the equivalent 2025 mixed event, alongside Fintan McCarthy, rather than Pazzaia.

Meanwhile, McCarthy finished fifth in the men’s single sculls B final, 3.82 off Swiss winner Kai Schaetzle.

Romania’s Mihai Chiruta was second while Bastian Secher of Denmark was third and Greece’s Stefanos Ntouskos – a 2020 Olympic gold medal winner – was fourth.