Troy Parrott handed first start for Real Betis

TROY PARROTT HAS been handed his first start for Real Betis in Saturday’s La Liga clash with Levante.

Parrott made his debut in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win away to Valencia. The Ireland striker came on in the 71st minute of the game at the Mestella Stadium and played a key role in the build-up for Pablo Garcia’s winner seven minutes from time.

After his recent move from AZ Alkmaar, Parrott now gets his first start in this game. Kick-off is 4pm with the game live on Premier Sports 2.

First start for Troy Parrott with Real Betis! 🇮🇪⚽#LevanteUDRealBetis pic.twitter.com/n6283wITOU — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 29, 2026

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