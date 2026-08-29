More Stories
Troy Parrott, in action for Real Betis on Tuesday night. Alamy
La Liga

Troy Parrott handed first start for Real Betis

Levante await in La Liga today.
3.14pm, 29 Aug 2026

TROY PARROTT HAS been handed his first start for Real Betis in Saturday’s La Liga clash with Levante.

Parrott made his debut in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win away to Valencia. The Ireland striker came on in the 71st minute of the game at the Mestella Stadium and played a key role in the build-up for Pablo Garcia’s winner seven minutes from time.

After his recent move from AZ Alkmaar, Parrott now gets his first start in this game. Kick-off is 4pm with the game live on Premier Sports 2.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie