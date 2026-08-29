Athlone Town go six clear at the top of Women's Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers 1

Athlone Town 2

THE ATHLONE TOWN juggernaut rolls on as their bid for an incredible double-double remains on course, digging deep to overcome a dogged Shamrock Rovers side who made the champions work for the win in miserable conditions at Tallaght Stadium.

Goal in either half from Madie Gibson and an Alexis Strickland’s penalty ensured the champions made the most of their game in hand over title rivals Shelbourne to go six points clear, as Ellen Molloy grabbed a late consolation from the spot.

Despite the continued absence of top scorer Dana Scheriff, goals haven’t been a problem for The Town as they took the lead with just four minutes on the clock.

Wing wizard Gibson cut inside from the left all too easily and, having seen her initial strike bravely blocked, was afforded the time to pick up the rebound and made no mistake with her second bite of the cherry.

Moments later Gibson should have made it two when speedster Izzy Ryan burst down the right and cleverly cut back to the American, whose powerful strike was brilliantly parried away by Erica Turner.

The game could have been out of sight with a quarter of an hour played as Alexis Strickland was next up, breaking the offside trap, but shot across goal and narrowly wide.

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Having weathered the storm, the Hoops grew into the game, confident in their own fire power as Ella Kelly began seeing more of the ball. Minutes after striker Emily Corbet raced clear but was eventually snuffed out, Kelly delivered a dangerously whipped cross that evaded everyone, missing the far post by a matter of inches.

In a more even, full-blooded second half, both sides played some scintillating stuff despite the torrential rain.

Looking to make a similar lightening quick start as they did in the first half, the visitors spurned a glorious chance to double their lead when one of the league’s standout players, Hannah Waesch, showed great feet to fashion a yard of space just outside the six-yard box but from point blank range Turner stood big to keep her side in the contest.

Following a spate of yellow cards, the tightly contested clash was in the balance as it entered a nervy last quarter of an hour.

But as they have done on many occasions, Athlone showed why they’re champions, managing to create a moment of magic out of nowhere. Rovers, who had been relentless in their defending, were punished when substitute Della Cowper-Gray bundled over Gibson in the area allowing Alexis Strickland to seal a massive three points from the spot.

Although there was a late scare when Molloy was brought down in the box and made the most of her opportunity, slotting the ball home, the visitors held on to ensure their own unbeaten domestic run stretched to a formiddable 11 games.

Shamrock Rovers: Erica Turner; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Roisin McGovern, Hailey Twomey (Ciara Milton, 82’), Lara Dallaghan; Therese Kinnevey, Aisling Spillane; Katie O’Reilly (Della Cowper-Gray, 62’), Sadhbh Doyle, Ella Kelly; Emily Corbet (Ellen Molloy, 62’).

Athlone Town: Maria Matthaiou; Phoebe Hampson (Kellie Brennan, 46’), Emma Mooney, Kelis Barton, Shauna Brennan, Kerryanne Brown (Hazel Donegan, 62’), Hannah Waesch, Melissa O’Kane; Izzy Ryan (Roisin Molloy, 62’), Madie Gibson (Michaela Hand, 90+2’), Alexis Strickland.

Referee: Eric Eaton.

Women’s Premier Division results

DLR Waves 0-3 Peamount United

Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Athlone Town

Treaty United 1-0 Bohemians

Galway United – Cork City (5pm)

Sligo Rovers – Waterford (5pm)