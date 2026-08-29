Camilo Duran at the double to give Celtic victory over Falkirk

Celtic 2

Falkirk 1

CAMILO DURAN’S PERFORMANCE provided some sort of tonic for Celtic fans following their European disappointment as the Colombian netted a double in a win over Falkirk.

Duran was handed his preferred position of centre-forward in place of the injured Kasper Hogh, and he delivered two striker’s goals in the opening 29 minutes while setting up several team-mates for chances.

Celtic missed a series of first-half opportunities, but Falkirk improved after the break and pressed their hosts much higher up the park.

Their ambition was rewarded by Colby Donovan’s own goal in the 72nd minute, but Celtic pushed them back for the rest of the game without finding the net again.

The Premiership win continued Celtic’s perfect start to the domestic season, but it was preceded by a display of frustration over the club’s inability to secure Champions League qualification after a four-goal aggregate lead was squandered in Thursday’s 5-1 defeat by LASK.

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Ultras

The Celtic ultras mocked the club board’s declaration that they aim to be “world class” in everything they do with banners listing the teams who have beaten Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers in the past 14 years, below one that read “‘world class’ embarrassment”.

The list – Legia, Maribor, Malmo, AEK Athens, Cluj, Ferencvaros, Midtjylland, Kairat and LASK – was a reminder of how Celtic have consistently under-performed at that stage.

Celtic fans hold up banners. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

However, fans got behind the team throughout the afternoon and one chant of “sack the board” emanating from the standing section did not take off around the rest of Celtic Park.

The positive atmosphere was helped by a fourth-minute goal which came courtesy of a mistake from former Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain, who spilled the ball into the path of Duran as the pair chased Cameron Carter-Vickers’ long ball down. Duran slotted home and an offside decision was overturned by a VAR check.

The second goal came after a brilliant long-range one-two between Yang Hyun-jun and Kieran Tierney. The left-back delivered a low cross, Duran got away from his marker and knocked home from six yards.

Celtic should have finished the game off before the break. Benjamin Nygren missed a couple of chances, the best when Duran played him through and his shot just cleared the bar,

Celtic players applaud fans after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Missed

Finley Barbrook shot wide from 20 yards in Falkirk’s only sight of goal in the first half, but they got forward more after the break, although Nygren missed two early second-half chances.

Ben Parkinson came close with a shot on the turn before good work from new signing Connor McLeod set up Jacob Murrell. His shot was saved by Viljami Sinisalo, but the rebound struck Donovan and went in.

Celtic got back on the attack. Yang, Nygren, twice and substitute Callum Osmand had chances to make the last few minutes less anxious, but there was to be no second collapse of the week.