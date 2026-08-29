'Everyone was aware of the situation': Iraola fumes at substitution delay before Forest penalty

LIVERPOOL MANAGER ANDONI Iraola revealed his frustration after being unable to make substitutions before Nottingham Forest were awarded a crucial penalty at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds needed to come from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw for a second successive week in the Premier League after Forest had gone ahead for a second time with a 70th-minute Morgan Gibbs-White spot-kick.

Referee Sam Barrott awarded the penalty after Neco Williams raced on to a quickly-taken throw-in from Liam Delap and been brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Iraola had been preparing to make changes at the time but, with the fourth official appearing to have technical difficulties, play was not stopped.

“A professional fourth official cannot take three minutes.” 😳



Andoni Iraola was not happy with the time taken to get the substitutes’ board ready.



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Iraola, who is still awaiting his first win in charge, said: “I don’t have an explanation. I wanted to make those subs about three minutes before.

“I think there were three or four times the ball has gone out and I still don’t know the reason why we haven’t made the subs.

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“He was definitely having some problems with the board or something. It (play) definitely would have stopped because I wanted to sub, but it didn’t happen.

“There was a quick throw-in because we were waiting for the sub. I asked for the subs and I complained the previous time the ball went out and even the supporters were shouting.

“Everyone was aware of the situation, but I don’t know the reason why they haven’t done it.

“For the penalty, I leave you to decide if it was a penalty or not.”

Alisson takes out Neco Williams and Forest have a penalty! 😱



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Gibbs-White converts from the spot to restore Forest’s lead! 🌳🎯



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Victor Munoz, making his home debut following his summer arrival from Osasuna, secured Liverpool’s point with an 82nd-minute equaliser.

Liverpool had replied to Dan Ndoye’s first-half opener with a 60th-minute equaliser from Alexander Isak.

The result left Iraola’s side with two points from their first two games following last week’s draw at Newcastle.

Iraola said: “I think it has been clear, the first half has been poor from our side. We haven’t been good enough, we haven’t controlled the game.

“We improved a lot in the second half. We were much more intense, much quicker on the ball, had more sense of urgency, much better, but it hasn’t been good enough to win the game and we have to blame the first half.

“I am frustrated because we want to win, especially at home.”

Forest manager Oliver Glasner, who is also still to win with his new club, had mixed feelings about the result.

He said: “Yes, it is two emotions I think. Everybody felt the same.

“We’re very proud of the performance, the way we played, the number of chances we created and scoring two goals, but we’re frustrated and disappointed about the result.

“It could and probably should have been a win, but maybe, from 60-65 minutes, our defending was not as clinical as it had been before.”