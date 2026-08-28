Mack Hansen returns as Connacht pipped at the death

Vannes 36

Connacht 35

IRISH WINGER MACK Hansen made a successful return from injury for his first game since last December as Connacht were pipped at the death by Vannes in Brittany.

The 28-year-old played 52 minutes of the preseason friendly while fellow Australian, centre Byron Ralston, returned for his first action since suffering a knee injury last October.

Connacht’s first match of the new season was delayed by half an hour after their team bus was delayed in traffic due to an accident.

And the wheels came off the Connacht effort in the final quarter as Vannes, who open their Top 14 campaign away to Castres next week, came from 16 points down in the final 17 minutes to score in the final play and win the game.

Connacht’s Sam Gilbert intercepts to score a try. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht, who open their URC campaign at home to the Stormers in four weeks, led 21-12 at the break with full-back Sam Gilbert scoring twice and unlucky to be denied a hat-trick when he chased a break and chip from John Devine in the opening stages of the game but was adjudged not to have grounded the ball.

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Shane Jennings got Connacht off the mark after 27 minutes before Hansen set up Gilbert for his first six minutes later and then the Kiwi intercepted inside his own 22 and outpaced home winger Romaric Camou in an 85-metre sprint to score.

Josh Ioane, sharp throughout the opening half, pounced on a hacked clearance to score three minutes after the break, while winger Finn Treacy scored their fifth — all converted from an assortment of angles by the impressive Gilbert — after 53 minutes on a night when Connacht used 28 players.

Vannes, back for their second Top 14 campaign after being relegated 15 months ago, used 31 players with 38-year-old Tongan No.8 Sione Kalamafoni leading a strong pack which gave them the foundation to dominate the closing stages and snatch victory in front of a full house of 12,500 at Stade de la Rabine in southern Brittany.

Our first try from Gavin Coombes 💥#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZTezwpxDp3 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 28, 2026

Elsewhere tonight, Munster suffered a 47-26 defeat away to La Rochelle in another pre-season friendly.

The hosts, who are a week out from the start of the Top 14 season, produced a dominant first-half display and went in 40-12 ahead at the break, despite Gavin Coombes’ try giving the Irish side an early lead.

Maul 💪



Our second try through Lee Barron 👊#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/uQWMbl4moe — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 28, 2026

Lee Barron also crossed over for the visitors in the opening period.

The second half saw an entirely new Munster XV, who produced an improved display and reduced the deficit, even if an unlikely comeback was beyond them.

Connacht scorers: Tries: S Gilbert (2), S Jennings, J Ioane, F Treacy. Cons: S Gilbert (5).

Connacht: S Gilbert; S Jennings, J Devine, B Ralston, M Hansen; J Ioane, C Reilly; J Duggan, E de Buitléar, F Barrett; N Murray, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle. Replacements used: D Tierney-Martin, J Cahir, T Connolly, D Walsh, M Flynn, B Power, B Murphy, S Naughton, S Walsh, H West, F Treacy, D Ryan, A Lindner.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy