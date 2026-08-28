Bohemians sink Sligo Rovers to continue gaining ground at the top

Bohemians 3

Sligo Rovers 0

Paul O’Hehir reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS CONTINUE TO show there is life after Europe, something leaders Shamrock Rovers need to tap into quickly as the Gypsies gain ground.

While the Hoops’ continental exploits unravelled at every turn, Bohs took confidence from their have-a-go exit to Midtjylland, channelling it in the best possible fashion.

This was their third successive win in all competitions since bowing out in Denmark and while arch-rivals Rovers have two games in hand, third-placed Bohs are lurking just four points off the pace.

With the reigning champions looking vulnerable of late, Alan Reynolds and his players must feel they can force a title race yet.

Dawson Devoy, Douglas James-Taylor and Jordan Flores provided the first-half goals at Dalymount Park that disarmed rock-bottom Sligo Rovers so quickly and so easily.

Their new manager, Darren Purse, took the job last month believing a great escape was possible – but Rovers have picked up just three points in his five league games to date.

Cut adrift at the foot of the table and looking so toothless in attack, the Bit O’Red are in dire straits with just seven games remaining.

They will need an urgent lifeline to avoid relegation and were a lost cause here, beaten out of sight by half-time after succumbing to Bohemians’ show of strength.

Sligo Rovers' Carl McHugh and Douglas James-Taylor of Bohemians. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Bohs were up and running by the eighth minute. Darragh Power started a move on the right that saw Vaughan slip Devoy in, and he rifled home from a tight angle.

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The hosts continued to pepper the Sligo Rovers’ goal thereafter. James-Taylor should have buried a header that was swatted over the bar by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

But he made amends in the 28th minute, smashing home a rebound after Sargeant saved Vaughan’s initial shot following a darting run into the box.

The Bit O’Red were in the horrors and struggled to get out of their own half throughout the half and had their noses rubbed in it when Flores scored a sublime third.

Carl McHugh fouled Ross Tierney outside the box three minutes before the break and Flores stepped up to send the free-kick high into the Rovers net.

Purse and his players were shell-shocked and while they played with more purpose in the second-half, there was no coming back from the world of pain heaped upon them.

Jordan Flores celebrates scoring Bohs' third goal. Jim KEOGH Jim KEOGH

Latvia manager Paolo Nicolato and his assistant Massimo Paganin were here to watch Bohs’ Dublin-born ace Markuss Strods, with a view to another senior call-up.

Uncapped Strods had received his first cap back in June but had to withdraw with an injury, so he was eager to impress off the bench for the closing 20 minutes.

But by that stage, Bohs had eased off the gas to protect a victory earned on the back of a no-nonsense takedown of opponents who are deep in the mire.

BOHEMIANS: Walters; Power, Hickey, Byrne, Mullen; Devoy (Morahan 82), Flores (McDonnell 70); Tierney, Vaughan (Strods 70), Parsons (Myers 70); James-Taylor (Whelan 60)

SLIGO ROVERS: Sargeant; McElroy, McHugh (Denham 57), Stewart; Nolan (O’Kane 57), Young (McDonagh 78), Quirk, Shorrock (Lynch 78); Meekison; Pearce, Woolery (George 33).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork)

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