A general view of pre-match entertainment. Laszlo Geczo
Laszlo Geczo
BILL BELICHICK SAW his North Carolina side win the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Texas Christian University, 15-10 on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium.
College football fans witnessed a defensive struggle at the Dublin venue, with the North Carolina Tar Heels defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in a game where they kept their opponents scoreless for the final 49 minutes.
Both teams registered 10 points in the first quarter, before North Carolina shut TCU down for the remainder of the game, while themselves recording a safety in the second quarter and a field goal in the third.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
In pics: Aviva Stadium hosts College Football Classic as North Carolina prevail
A general view of pre-match entertainment. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
BILL BELICHICK SAW his North Carolina side win the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Texas Christian University, 15-10 on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium.
College football fans witnessed a defensive struggle at the Dublin venue, with the North Carolina Tar Heels defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in a game where they kept their opponents scoreless for the final 49 minutes.
Both teams registered 10 points in the first quarter, before North Carolina shut TCU down for the remainder of the game, while themselves recording a safety in the second quarter and a field goal in the third.
*****
A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrations
A wide view of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrations. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
Bill Belichick celebrates with the Coach’s Award after the match
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
North Carolina Tar Heels’ Jaziel Hart celebrates after the match
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
UNC cheerleaders after the game
Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
North Carolina Tar Heels’ Jaylen McGill celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first touchdown of the match
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
A general view of pre-match entertainment at the Aviva Stadium
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
A view of the TCU band ahead of the match
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
TCU Horned Frogs players run out onto the field
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
North Carolina Tar Heels’ C.J. Sadler makes a catch
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
North Carolina Tar Heels’ Benjamin Hall is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs’ Michael Short
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
The Cavan camogie team in attendance at the game
Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo
A general view of the Aviva Stadium before the game
Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bill Belichi Bill Belichick College Football Classic North Carolina TCU touchdown