In pics: Aviva Stadium hosts College Football Classic as North Carolina prevail

A general view of pre-match entertainment. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

BILL BELICHICK SAW his North Carolina side win the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Texas Christian University, 15-10 on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium.

College football fans witnessed a defensive struggle at the Dublin venue, with the North Carolina Tar Heels defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in a game where they kept their opponents scoreless for the final 49 minutes.

Both teams registered 10 points in the first quarter, before North Carolina shut TCU down for the remainder of the game, while themselves recording a safety in the second quarter and a field goal in the third.

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A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrations

A wide view of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrations. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

Bill Belichick celebrates with the Coach’s Award after the match

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North Carolina Tar Heels’ Jaziel Hart celebrates after the match

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UNC cheerleaders after the game

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North Carolina Tar Heels’ Jaylen McGill celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first touchdown of the match

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A general view of pre-match entertainment at the Aviva Stadium

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A view of the TCU band ahead of the match

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TCU Horned Frogs players run out onto the field

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North Carolina Tar Heels’ C.J. Sadler makes a catch

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North Carolina Tar Heels’ Benjamin Hall is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs’ Michael Short

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The Cavan camogie team in attendance at the game

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A general view of the Aviva Stadium before the game

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO