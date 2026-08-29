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In pics: Aviva Stadium hosts College Football Classic as North Carolina prevail

North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in Dublin.
9.51pm, 29 Aug 2026

a-general-view-of-pre-match-entertainment A general view of pre-match entertainment. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

BILL BELICHICK SAW his North Carolina side win the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Texas Christian University, 15-10 on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium.

College football fans witnessed a defensive struggle at the Dublin venue, with the North Carolina Tar Heels defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in a game where they kept their opponents scoreless for the final 49 minutes.

Both teams registered 10 points in the first quarter, before North Carolina shut TCU down for the remainder of the game, while themselves recording a safety in the second quarter and a field goal in the third.

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A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrations

a-wide-view-of-the-north-carolina-tar-heels-celebrations A wide view of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrations. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

Bill Belichick celebrates with the Coach’s Award after the match

bill-belichick-celebrates-with-the-coachs-award-after-the-match Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

North Carolina Tar Heels’ Jaziel Hart celebrates after the match

jaziel-hart-celebrates-after-the-match Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

UNC cheerleaders after the game

unc-cheerleaders-after-the-game Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

North Carolina Tar Heels’ Jaylen McGill celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first touchdown of the match

jaylen-mcgill-celebrates-with-teammates-after-scoring-his-sides-first-touchdown-of-the-match Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

A general view of pre-match entertainment at the Aviva Stadium

a-general-view-of-pre-match-entertainment Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

A view of the TCU band ahead of the match

a-view-of-the-tcu-band-ahead-of-the-match Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

TCU Horned Frogs players run out onto the field

tcu-horned-frogs-players-run-out-onto-the-field Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

North Carolina Tar Heels’ C.J. Sadler makes a catch

c-j-sadler-makes-a-catch Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

North Carolina Tar Heels’ Benjamin Hall is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs’ Michael Short

benjamin-hall-is-tackled-by-michael-short Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

The Cavan camogie team in attendance at the game

the-cavan-camogie-team-in-attendance Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

A general view of the Aviva Stadium before the game

a-general-view-of-aviva-stadium-before-the-game Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

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