'We crave these days' - Waterford's enduring force chases senior club hurling glory

FOR SOMEONE AS acclaimed as Jamie Barron on the hurling field, there are just a few coveted medals that would elevate his legacy.

Leaving inter-county matters aside, the biggest prize available is becoming the first Fourmilewater man to guide his side to the Waterford senior hurling title.

On Sunday, he will already achieve a landmark distinction as the first man to lead his club out for the senior hurling final, all while wearing commemorative jerseys to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the club’s foundation.

The 32-year-old’s county pedigree is well known as a three-time All-Star. Few men from the county have played in two All-Ireland senior hurling finals. He carries that status into the club scene.

Scoring Star

Last Sunday, Barron was Fourmilewater’s joint-top scorer and top scorer from play with four points in their semi-final win. It was an even more notable performance given that injury had prevented him from starting the previous week’s quarter-final victory over Passage.

He directly contributed to another four points of their 2-16 tally, winning two of Aaron Ryan’s three pointed frees, plus giving an assist and secondary assist.

He was quick to settle his side in either half. His score from the second half throw-in was something special.

Having secured the turnover in own half, Barron barrelled through county teammate Billy Nolan, hopped the sliotar off the ground, shimmied past a tackler, hopped the sliotar off the ground again, evaded the hook of another tackler by ducking inside, and pointed off his less-favoured left side from the 45.

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He drilled over the next point from inside his own half, immediately cutting a three-point half-time deficit to one.

“It’s unreal and you nearly forget how much it means to the club people. There’s a lot of emotion after the match and it’s great,” said Barron in his man of the match interview on Clubber.

“We’ve a great bunch of lads here and a lot of young lads, and they’re so willing to learn and to train, and to sacrifice. I’m delighted that these young lads have come on so much this year.

“We’ve just got to a final, the next stage is getting ready for that and preparing and performing. We know what we’re up against, but we’ll give it our absolute all, prepare as good as we can this week and see where that takes us.

“The club is on a high at the moment. We crave these days. We’ve had a lot of tough days, so this is a day to enjoy. We’re over the moon.”

Barron is a marked man on these occasions as he drifts all over the field from wing-forward. His 16 points in six starts are multiplied by his work rate and intelligent distribution.

Former Waterford manager and Fourmilewater stalwart Michael Ryan referenced Barron’s wider influence around the club when speaking to The 42 last week.

Talking about a county minor division 2 semi-final, Ryan said: “You had people like Jamie Barron doing the water and all the senior players were together over on the bank. It means a lot to the younger players when the senior players show an interest and go out to the games and support them.”

He also praised Barron’s influence when coming on to play through a knock in the quarter-final victory over Passage.

“He came on at a vital stage of the game and he had two or three plays which were crucial to the whole thing,” said Ryan.

Jamie’s a crucial part of the team, but Jamie Barron on his own isn’t going to win the championship for you. It’s the culmination of everybody.”

Still, that’s where Barron’s link play comes to the fore, getting the best out of the newer generation of players such as Seán Walsh, Aaron Ryan, and Evan and Paddy Spellman.

Jamie Barron (wearing no.13) lining out for The Nire in 2018. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Many Fourmilewater players aren’t strangers to big occasions either. With their sister club, The Nire, Barron has been involved in nine Waterford senior football finals, winning five, and has competed in two Munster club finals, including a narrow 2014 defeat to Austin Stacks.

Lying in their path is an all-conquering Ballygunner side hunting a 74th consecutive Waterford senior hurling championship win and a 13th title in a row. Between 2020 and 2023, the Gunners ended Fourmilewater’s title ambitions each year, winning all four knockout clashes by double digits.

Their youth development gives Fourmilewater a wider pick and reaching a first county final in their centenary year adds a certain intangible sense of providence.

Ballygunner have weathered a few good contests in recent years. Lismore in this year’s quarter-final. De La Salle in last year’s semi and the 2024 quarters.

If Fourmilewater are to come close, they will need Barron to command the centre.

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