FAI's new National League gets underway with arrival of Mayo FC piquing interest

AT THE LAUNCH of the FAI’s new National League, which sees 15 amateur clubs begin a truncated season today before a full campaign in 2027, organisers were at pains to point out that it is not simply an extension of the League of Ireland.

For one thing, Interim FAI National Competitions Lead Garret Higgins stressed that it should be viewed as the highest amateur level of the game in the country, although admitted it is not a status that will definitely remain absolute over time.

“There’s no provision within the rules for paid players,” he said, expanding further when asked if that could change in the future.

“Well, it’ll take time for the league to take shape. So, I suppose the market will dictate what the league looks like in years to come. What we want is to make sure that the status stays as amateur in the short term. So, we can solidify the teams we have in and maintain a competitive balance.”

This shortened season will finish at the end of November and by the time the 2027 campaign comes around Higgins says the mechanism for players from League of Ireland clubs to go on loan to the third tier could be in place.

The FAI top brass were out in force at the league’s launch on the Sport Ireland campus. Chief executive David Courell was there and confirmed that he will be part of a delegation from the association which is set to appear before an Oireachtas Committee on Sport the day before the Republic of Ireland play their home Nations League game with Austria on 1 October.

Games with Israel are due to take place either side of that and while Courell wasn’t broaching that subject on the record this week, he is scheduled to do so with media early next month while the General Assembly got the following message as part of a newsletter that was sent to inboxes this week.

“The power of a collective voice from our members should never be underestimated, as we all have an important role to play in the development and future of Irish football. Ireland has a proud history of using its voice to highlight humanitarian issues, and we recognise the strength of feeling that exists around these issues.

“We hope that concerns can continue to be expressed peacefully, respectfully and with humanity, in a way that reflects the best values of Irish football and society. However, recent acts of intimidation and harassment directed towards FAI staff, Board members, General Assembly members, volunteers and the wider football community are unacceptable and seek to undermine Irish football.

“It is therefore imperative that we stand together, support one another, challenge inappropriate behaviour and do what is right for the benefit of our game in communities across the country.”

The FAI’s director of football, John Martin, was also in attendance at the league launch along with technical director Shane Robinson as managers and staff from the new third tier gathered.

Advertisement

Fran Gavin, the head of competitions, is set to leave the association after 20 years, and you only had to look around at those present to get a sense of how the National League and League of Ireland were intertwined.

Former St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder and veteran manager Martin Russell will take charge of Newbridge Town, while Home Farm’s director of football for the past two years is 2012 Premier Division winner Gavin Peers.

Over at Lucan United, who will be the focus of much attention during the course of this campaign and beyond, former Dundalk and Drogheda United coach Darius Kierans is their boss.

Former Chelsea FA Youth Cup-winning starlet Conor Clifford, who did the rounds in the League of Ireland, is part of the Lucan squad. So, too, is veteran striker Dave Mooney, who left Cork City for Reading in 2008 and also played for Norwich City and Charlton Athletic among others in the English Football League.

There is also blend of League of Ireland in emerging coaches with Greg Cunningham taking charge of Salthill Devon after hanging up his boots at Galway United following a fine career in England, while St Pat’s Under-15 head coach Jamie Moore, who also acted as the club’s media manager, will be at the helm of TU Dublin (TUD) Football Club.

There is understandable excitement at Mayo FC’s arrival and their first game at this level will be at home to St Francis at 5pm on Saturday. Maybe the Sam Maguire might even make a pit stop?

Mayo’s skipper is 30-year-old Noe Baba, the first African-born player to captain a Republic of Ireland team at youth level after leaving Castlebar Celtic to join Fulham in 2012. He now works as a baggage handler in Dublin airport and is relishing the chance to represent his county.

“It does mean a bit more. I grew up there. All my friends, my family, it’s been really exciting because I’ve been abroad for a good number of years. You don’t get to play in front of your people, but now I get the opportunity to do that.

“My friends from school, my teachers and all the people around the country that have known me since I was a kid. So it’s really exciting for me to be back there and be able to play in front of them,” he said.

Clubs in the third tier have all expressed their ambition to progress up the pyramid and Higgins says promotion to the First Division will only be possible should a club win the league, fulfil the requirements for a licence, and then succeed in a play-off with a club in threat of relegation.

Furthermore, the FAI state that any team that eventually does earn promotion will have to stay in the First Division for at least two years before they were granted academy status and would be in line to receive the appropriate funding.

“Where we are now in terms of the positions, anyone that’s come through the process has put in a really strong presentation,” he said. “And they’ve said to us and outlined to us that they’re really strong in their communities, they’re doing things the right way.”