Republic of Ireland international Bazunu signs for Bolton from Southampton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has signed for Bolton Wanderers from Southampton for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old will join Bolton on a three-year deal having built up over 150 senior appearances across the Premier League, the Championship, League One and European football.

🫡 We are delighted to announce the signing of Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, on a three-year contract.



Great to have you with us, Gavin! 🤩



👉 https://t.co/32DMBGAq5A#bwfc pic.twitter.com/MyFSN4DKEk — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 28, 2026

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“It’s obviously a club with massive history,” Bazunu told Wanderers TV after the announcement. “I see it as a place where I can come and progress my personal career, while helping the team with their ambitions of getting back to where they belong.

“I want to get back to being in a position where I’m playing week in, week out and enjoying my football again. My big aim and ambition here is to play as many games as I can and show my levels.

“I’m excited to be here and excited for what’s to come. I’m sure all the other new signings will have said the same thing, but we’re excited to get going, show our qualities and show where this team belongs.”

Bazunu made his senior debut for Shamrock Rovers at just 16, and then earned a move to Manchester City. Two loan spells in English football followed – first at Rochdale, then a standout campaign at Portsmouth, where he was named Players’ Player of the Year, Player of the Season and selected in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

He then joined Southampton in 2022, going on to play a key role in their promotion-winning Championship campaign of 2023/24 before he was struck by a serious Achilles injury.

Bazunu has added further experience with spells at Standard Liège in Belgium and Stoke City in the Championship.

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