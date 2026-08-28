IRELAND HAVE FINISHED in 10th place at the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, the country’s best-ever result at the tournament.
Mark Tumilty’s side were beaten 6-3 by New Zealand in their final ranking match, the ninth-/tenth-place playoff, on Friday afternoon.
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Ireland found themselves a goal down early on at the Belfius Hockey Arena, Kane Russell opening the scoring from a penalty corner in the third minute, and Russell then repeated the trick with a second from another penalty corner in the final minutes of the first quarter.
George Baker scored New Zealand’s third in the 21st minute before Sam Lane made it 4-0 from a penalty corner five minutes later.
Ireland finally got off the mark in the third quarter through Gregory Williams before Lee Cole fired home a penalty stroke a minute later to cut the deficit to 4-2.
But that was as close as Ireland got, Lane and Finn Ward adding to New Zealand’s goal haul while at the other end, they withstood a string of Irish penalty corners before Jeremy Duncan converted a late consolation with the final play of the match.
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Ireland finish 10th at Men's World Cup following high-scoring loss to New Zealand
IRELAND HAVE FINISHED in 10th place at the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, the country’s best-ever result at the tournament.
Mark Tumilty’s side were beaten 6-3 by New Zealand in their final ranking match, the ninth-/tenth-place playoff, on Friday afternoon.
Ireland found themselves a goal down early on at the Belfius Hockey Arena, Kane Russell opening the scoring from a penalty corner in the third minute, and Russell then repeated the trick with a second from another penalty corner in the final minutes of the first quarter.
George Baker scored New Zealand’s third in the 21st minute before Sam Lane made it 4-0 from a penalty corner five minutes later.
Ireland finally got off the mark in the third quarter through Gregory Williams before Lee Cole fired home a penalty stroke a minute later to cut the deficit to 4-2.
But that was as close as Ireland got, Lane and Finn Ward adding to New Zealand’s goal haul while at the other end, they withstood a string of Irish penalty corners before Jeremy Duncan converted a late consolation with the final play of the match.
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