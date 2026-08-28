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McKibbin three off lead after opening round at British Masters
TOM MCKIBBIN IS three shots off the lead after completing his opening round at the British Masters.
Play was suspended on Thursday following heavy rain and flooding at the Belfry.
The Northern Irishman held a one-shot lead at the time, sitting five-under through 13 holes.
Play resumed on Friday morning, with McKibbin finishing with a four-under round of 68.
Spain’s Nacho Elvira leads on seven-under.
The second round is expected to start at 1.45pm at the earliest.
Follow the full leaderboard here.
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