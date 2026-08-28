More Stories
Tom McKibbin is in contention at the Belfry. (Pic: Mike Egerton/Alamy)
Golf

McKibbin three off lead after opening round at British Masters

Play was suspended on Thursday following heavy rain and flooding at the Belfry.
1.15pm, 28 Aug 2026

TOM MCKIBBIN IS three shots off the lead after completing his opening round at the British Masters.

Play was suspended on Thursday following heavy rain and flooding at the Belfry.

The Northern Irishman held a one-shot lead at the time, sitting five-under through 13 holes.

Play resumed on Friday morning, with McKibbin finishing with a four-under round of 68.

Spain’s Nacho Elvira leads on seven-under.

The second round is expected to start at 1.45pm at the earliest.

Follow the full leaderboard here.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie