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McCarthy and Murtagh progress to semi-finals at World Rowing Championships
FINTAN MCCARTHY HAS qualified for the semi-finals in the men’s single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam.
The two-time Olympic gold medallist finished his quarter-final in third place, with a time of 6:51.28, to progess to Saturday’s semi-finals.
Earlier, Fiona Murtagh also qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s single sculls.
The defending world champion won her quarter-final in a time of 7:20.80, ahead of second-placed Switzerland.
In the women’s pair B final, Imogen Magner and Natalie Long finished in fifth place at 07:14.03. The race was won by Germany in a time of 07:02.87.
Later on Friday, Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen compete in their women’s double sculls final at 4.35pm.
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Amsterdam Fintan McCarthy Fiona Murtagh Rowing World Rowing Championships