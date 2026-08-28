McCarthy and Murtagh progress to semi-finals at World Rowing Championships

FINTAN MCCARTHY HAS qualified for the semi-finals in the men’s single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist finished his quarter-final in third place, with a time of 6:51.28, to progess to Saturday’s semi-finals.

Advertisement

Fintan McCarthy finishes in 3rd place and has qualified for the semi-final of the men's single sculls at the 2026 World Rowing Championships.



You can watch the World Rowing Championships on the @rteplayer and @rte2 👇



Friday - RTÉ Player from 3:00pm pic.twitter.com/0QHemVk5gZ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 28, 2026

Earlier, Fiona Murtagh also qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s single sculls.

The defending world champion won her quarter-final in a time of 7:20.80, ahead of second-placed Switzerland.

Fiona Murtagh has qualified for the semi-final of the women's single sculls at the 2026 World Rowing Championships.



You can watch the World Rowing Championships on the @rteplayer and @rte2 👇



Friday - RTÉ Player from 3:00pm pic.twitter.com/ZF3G265Ckz — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 28, 2026

In the women’s pair B final, Imogen Magner and Natalie Long finished in fifth place at 07:14.03. The race was won by Germany in a time of 07:02.87.

Ireland's Imogen Magner and Natalie Long finish in 5th place in the women's pair B final at the 2026 World Rowing Championships.



You can watch the World Rowing Championships on the @rteplayer and @rte2 👇



Friday - RTÉ Player from 3:00pm pic.twitter.com/qpGmZjYor5 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 28, 2026

Later on Friday, Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen compete in their women’s double sculls final at 4.35pm.