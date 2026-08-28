Xabi Alonso: Enzo Fernández omission not linked to Man City transfer reports

XABI ALONSO INSISTED that his decision to drop Enzo Fernández for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup win over Luton was not linked to reports he could be about to join Manchester City.

The Argentinian was left out of the squad entirely for the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, just a day after the manager said he expected him to be involved.

Reports in Fernandez’s home country had suggested the player had asked not to play, but Alonso said the decision was taken to give other players opportunities.

“We assess individually, collectively what is the best for the team for tonight, what is better for other players that were playing,” he said.

“It was our decision, from myself and from the club.”

Bid

City are understood to be preparing a bid to take Fernandez to the Etihad Stadium despite an informal deadline set by Chelsea to receive offers having passed.

The 25-year-old first asked to leave Stamford Bridge in May with the club placing a £120 million (€139.96 million) price tag on the World Cup winner. However, after no written bids were received by their 13 August deadline, sources said the Blues considered the matter of his future closed.

Asked whether Fernandez had been left out because talks were taking place with City, Alonso said: “No, it was just because of the game today. We have other players that need minutes. It was that way. It’s a decision that I took.

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“He’s a good professional. He’s training well. I have nothing to say about him. It was just a decision we had to take, thinking about the game we were playing tonight. We will see for Sunday.”

Fernandez was booed by some Chelsea supporters when he came on in their pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, though there were also appreciative noises from some sections of the crowd.

Martinez

Earlier on Thursday, the club agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa for £7.5m (€8.75 million), the Press Association understands.

It followed two errors leading to goals committed by Robert Sanchez during Monday’s 3-2 win at Fulham.

Sanchez was benched against Luton with 21-year-old Belgian Mike Penders – who has been seen as a possible long-term number one by the club – making his first-team debut, though he had little to do.

“Mike will have games with more work,” said Alonso. “But you could see in some moments he was under pressure, he plays calm. He didn’t make many saves but he’s great for the future and for the present as well.”

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez looks to be on his way to Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA) PA PA

Asked why, when the club had previously indicated they were happy with their goalkeeping options, they had now moved to bring in Martinez, Alonso said: “We are happy with the squad we have. But I have always said we need to be aware of situations. There is still this period where we can make decisions.”

A first Chelsea goal for Danny Welbeck and an own goal by Luton defender Hakeem Odoffin saw the Blues through the Carabao Cup third round where they will host Leeds.