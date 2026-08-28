Kolbe called into South Africa side to face New Zealand

WING CHESLIN KOLBE and fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have been drafted into the South Africa team for the second Test against arch rivals New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday.

Originally excluded due to a knock he received in the first Test loss last weekend, Kolbe has fully recovered, according to head coach Rassie Erasmus.

The inclusion of Kolbe means Kurt-Lee Arendse, who left the field early in the first encounter due to concussion, drops out of the matchday 23.

Erasmus added that recalled fly-half Handre Pollard picked up an unspecified “niggle” in training on Wednesday, ruling him out.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, demoted to the bench after a poor performance last weekend, returns to the starting line-up in the key playmaker role.

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South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu ( Photographer:Themba Hadebe) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Manie Libbok, omitted from the matchday 23 named on Monday for Cape Town, has been added to the bench in place of Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The All Blacks went one up in the four-match series in Johannesburg, winning 33-16 through clinical finishing with wing Will Jordan crossing the tryline twice.

Openside flanker and captain Siya Kolisi, 35, ruled out of the first Test by a hamstring injury, will make his 105th appearance in place of four-cap Paul de Villiers.

Starting team: Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cameron Hanekom, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok