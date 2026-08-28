'We've not had offers' - David Moyes on Jake O'Brien's Everton future

EVERTON BOSS DAVID Moyes has revealed ‘no offers’ have come in for players linked with an exit from the club, including Ireland defender Jake O’Brien.

The start of the season has seen O’Brien an unused substitute in last Saturday’s Premier League opening win over Crystal Palace and the midweek Carabao Cup victory against Preston North End.

The 25-year-old Cork native has made 64 appearances for Everton since his 2024 summer move from Lyon. He was a regular in the team last season, largely playing at right-back instead of his established centre-half role.

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Despite speculation that O’Brien is on the verge of a move, Moyes responded at the press conference ahead of Saturdaay’s trip to Bournemouth, when asked about the Ireland player and fellow defender Michael Keane.

“We can only answer that if somebody made an offer. If you’re talking about offers for any of those players, we’ve not had no offers for any of those players.”

Everton boss David Moyes with Merlin Rohl. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Moyes did praise the contribution of Merlin Rohl, who has played at right-back this week for Everton, and stressed the need for players to be flexible in lining out in different positions.

“Merlin’s thrilled he’s getting the opportunity to start, playing the games. He’s desperate to play, he’s desperate to show what he can do. By the way I think he’s shown up really well in what he’s done. It’s made a few people maybe question, us talking about bringing in another right-back. I think I’ve seen Merlin Rohl play really well, so he’s done well and he’s not a player who’s questioning being out of position, so we’re really happy for him.”

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“I think when you’re got a small squad like we have, we need players who are going to be flexible and play different positions and accept that they may have to do different jobs at different times. Great example was how Jimmy Garner played when he went right-back. We want players who are not going to question it, wanat to do the job, and we’ve had to do that a couple of times.”

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