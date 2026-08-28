Drama at the death as Galway snatch late equaliser against Shelbourne

Galway United 1

Shelbourne 1

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THERE WAS DRAMA at the death in Deacy Park as Jimmy Keohane’s late finish earned a vital draw for Galway against Shelbourne in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Shels manager John Russell watched on from the stands as the former United player served the final game of his three-match suspension, and it was the visitors who fashioned the first big chance when confusion between Anthony O’Connor and Hugo Pires da Cunha allowed Seán Boyd to nick a header on goal only for Leigh Kavanagh to produce a crucial clearance off the line.

Advertisement

Galway grew into it and their best chance of the half came when a superb long ball by Wasiri Williams found Ed McCarthy, who collected on the left before twisting away from Milan Mbeng’s challenge to drive an effort towards goal and force a good save by Ed Beach.

The half ebbed and flowed and it was Shelbourne who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Daniel Kelly latched onto an excellent through-ball from Mbeng, the Dubliner sending a low pass across goal into the path of Boyd but his shot was again blocked by Kavanagh to keep the sides level heading into half-time.

Galway started the second half on the front foot and saw their best opportunity arrive when Aaron Bolger almost broke through on goal but Odhran Casey’s well-timed challenge diverted the danger to keep the scores level. The warning appeared to wake Shelbourne up, as they immediately pushed forward with Daniel Kelly coming close, only for his strike to fly over and wide of Hugo da Cunha’s goal.

The game needed a moment, and with 10 minutes remaining, it got it as Kelly broke free in the Galway box, only to be brought down by Kavanagh. Referee Aaron O’Dowd instantly pointed to the spot amid outrage from the Tribesmen players and supporters. Kelly stepped up, and despite Da Cunha producing an excellent save to deny the spot kick, there was little the goalkeeper could do as Kelly reacted quickest to tap home the rebound and finally give Shelbourne the breakthrough they needed.

John Caulfield turned to Francely Lomboto, Al-Amin Kazeem and Frantz Pierrot in an effort to snatch a late equaliser, and his gamble paid off when Kazeem’s cross was controlled in the area by Pierrot, the former Haiti international side-footing the ball into the path of the on-rushing Keohane who smashed the ball home to send the home fans wild and earn an emphatic point for Galway.

Galway United: Da Cunha; Williams, O’Connor, Kavanagh (Kazeem 83’), Devitt (Barratt 87’), Bolger, Hurley, Keohane, Twardek (Lomboto 77’), McCarthy (Connolly 87;), Walsh (Pierrot 83’).

Shelbourne: Beach; Mbeng (Odubeko 70’), Gannon, Casey, Ledwidge, Norris, Lunney, McInroy, Kelly (Ring 90’), Caffrey, Boyd (Moore 59’).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd.

*****