Rory McIlroy has work to do, Justin Rose moves into contention at Tour Championship

JUSTIN ROSE PUT himself in contention for the Tour Championship after a scintillating 65 in Friday’s second round in Atlanta, while Rory McIlroy finished the day seven shots off the lead.

The Englishman fired five birdies in a blemish-free round to move to seven under and give himself a chance of winning 10 million dollar (€8.59 million) FedExCup play-off series finale at the halfway point.

He is three shots off joint leaders Ryan Gerard and Viktor Hovland, who are on 10 under and one clear of Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup on nine under.

Rose hit birdies at the sixth, eighth and 11th holes to make his move up the leaderboard and then added more at the 15th and 18th to card a five-under-par 65.

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Justin Rose plays a shot from the fairway on the first hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rose’s Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick joined him on seven under after going round in 67.

A birdie at the second was quickly followed by a bogey at the third, but it was on the back nine where things got better for the Yorkshireman.

He birdied the 10th and then finished strongly with back-to-back gains to finish his round and put himself in contention over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy has work to do if he is to add a fourth title to his collection as he sits way back, tied for 23rd.

The Masters champion is seven shots off the lead after an up-and-down 69 left him on three under.

A birdie on the first gave promise of launching an attack at the top of the leaderboard, but it quickly dissipated as he struck a double bogey on the third and then followed it up with another bogey at the fourth.

A birdie at the sixth did some repair work as he made the turn at one over, and a three at the par-four 12th brought him level for the round.

But he bogeyed the next before rescuing his round with birdies at the 16th and 18th to card a one-under 69.

Scottie Scheffler is in better shape as he is on eight under after a round of 67, which contained six birdies and three bogeys.

Cameron Young is also on eight under after firing the round of the day – a sublime 62.

Young peppered his scorecard with six birdies in seven holes and finished with an eagle three on the par-five 18th to put himself in the mix.

You can view the leaderboard here.