Peamount part ways with manager Alban Hysa

PEAMOUNT UNITED HAVE parted ways with manager Alban Hysa.

The club currently sit 20th in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division table, having won five games from 20 this season – with just one victory in their last five.

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The 2025 Manager of the Year joined Peamount in June, replacing Gary Seery, who left his role due to work commitments.

Peamount United have parted ways with our Senior Team Manager, Alban Hysa. We would like to thank Alban for his dedication, hard work and professionalism during his time here at the club, and we wish him all the very best for the future. https://t.co/hrB4n3ORTF — Peamount United Women (@PeamountWomen) October 15, 2026

Last season, Hysa led Bohemians to the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup final and the All-Island Cup final.

The club thanked Hysa in a post on social media.

“We would like to thank Alban for his dedication, hard work and professionalism during his time here at the club, and we wish him all the very best for the future.”