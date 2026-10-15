'I have a clause' - Evergreen Munster skipper Beirne still rolling strongly

TADHG BEIRNE WILL turn 35 before this season’s Six Nations, yet he isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

The Munster captain continues to be a leading light for his province, while he also remains a key figure for Ireland under Andy Farrell, starting 10 of their 12 Tests last season.

Ensuring that Beirne gets to the 2027 World Cup in peak condition will be a big aim for the Irish coaching staff. Then it remains to be seen what happens beyond that tournament.

Beirne’s current IRFU national contract runs until the end of the World Cup, although the Kildare man has indicated that his deal includes an optional clause to extend beyond that point.

Either the IRFU or the player can opt against triggering that clause. Beirne said the decision will be made after the 2027 Six Nations, although he seemed to indicate his interest in extending.

“Well, I have a clause in my contract so I’ll probably know where I stand more post-Six Nations,” said Beirne.

“Once that clause happens or not, if it doesn’t happen then I’ll probably have to start thinking a little bit more. But at the moment, I don’t have to worry about that.

“Focus obviously is just here [in Munster] and Ireland going forward, and I’ll know where I stand post that.”

Beirne seems at ease about the situation. He’s a busy man off the pitch, with him and his wife having welcomed their first child to the world last December, and he has plenty to occupy his immediate thoughts when it comes to rugby.

The second Nations Championship window with Ireland is just over three weeks away, but Munster’s bid to build on a promising start to the season continues on Saturday as they kick off their Champions Cup campaign against Racing 92 in Cork.

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Beirne remains a key man for Ireland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Beirne missed the end of last season when Munster were chasing Champions Cup qualification due to a knee injury, so he was keen to get stuck in as early as possible this season.

“It’s difficult to be on the sidelines come crunch time and when the club is struggling on many fronts. Especially when you’re captain, you particularly want to be out there and help lead the team,” said Beirne.

“It’s hard from the sidelines, especially with the way the season ended. But it is what it is. This year we’ve had a fresh start, and the vibe has been really good. It’s really positive around here.

“I’ve come in with a lot of excitement. My excitement has certainly risen over the last couple of weeks of being involved, being around the squad. I think everyone’s enjoying it.

“I know we haven’t got the results exactly as we had planned. We had three very tough games. Glasgow semi-finalists, Bulls finalists, and then playing Ulster away, who absolutely killed us last year.

“I still think we’ve started the season pretty well. Not to where we want it to be, but I don’t think anyone’s optimism has drifted at all. Everyone’s very excited and pleased with how we’re going and the trajectory we actually are on and excited about what we can do this season.”

Beirne believes that head coach Clayton McMillan’s imprint is now more obvious after the New Zealander “slowly changed things” initially upon joining in the summer of 2025.

And Beirne also feels that new coaching additions Jared Payne and Jimmy Duffy being with Munster from the very beginning of pre-season for this campaign means there is great clarity to what is being asked of the players.

The new signings in the playing squad have been welcome, with Beirne delivering strong praise for South African hooker Marnus van der Merwe.

“He’s a great guy,” said Beirne. “It can be hard to understand him sometimes with his strong accent, but he’s a really good bloke.

“I know he’s still waiting for his family to get over here, so that’s been tough for him, but it hasn’t had an effect on his performances on the field, and that’s a credit to him.”

Beirne with Marnus van der Merwe last weekend. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Beirne isn’t too concerned that van der Merwe’s breakdown ability might mean fewer poaches for himself. Van der Merwe had four breakdown steals against Ulster last weekend.

“It was funny; we were told to stay away from the rucks on the weekend,” said Beirne with a smile. “But, you know, when you’re that good…

“He’s a different profile to me over the ball, isn’t he? So, my opportunities come in different ways than his, but if I see him near the ball, I’ll probably leave it to him before I go at it because he’s a bit of a harder object to move than me.

“You just have to be smart. The big thing I’ve learned over the years is not to chase everything and pick your opportunities. It’s also knowing who’s around you as well, so I’m sure he’ll be getting a few more, and maybe mine will go down, but I don’t really care about that.”

Of course, lineout leader Beirne and van der Merwe need to continue developing their relationship when it comes to the set-piece.

Munster have been happy with their start to the season at the scrum and lineout. Their maul proved potent against Ulster last weekend.

Munster were one of several URC teams who prospered in this area, as defences continue to do their best following a recent law directive around what is legal.

“You’re going to see a lot more mauls for sure, certainly teams going for the corner a lot more, I would presume,” said Beirne.

“Because if you get them set up, or you get any kind of a go-forward, you [the defence] are in the shit really, there’s not much you can do, because the penalties, the advantages, everything, they come quick, and sometimes you get caught in a position where you can’t get out of, and that’s just the way it goes.

“It’s a fine art now to make sure you’re defending the mauls properly, and there’s a lot of pressure on you when you are on your own five-metre line to make sure you’re defending them well.

“So I do feel like you’re going to see a lot more maul tries going forward and a lot more penalties and a lot more teams deciding to go that way, for sure.”

Beirne will be happy if a few more Munster mauls trundle over the try line this weekend in Cork.