McKibbin joint leader, McIlroy three back as play suspended due to bad weather in India

TOM MCKIBBIN LEADS with Eugenio Chacarra at the DP World India Championship as first-round play has been suspended due to thunder and lightning in Delhi.

McKibbin is five-under after 16 holes alongside Spaniard Chacarra, who has played 15 holes, at New Delhi Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy is 12th on two-under, three shots off the lead after playing 14 holes of his first round. Shane Lowry is currently one-over after 16 holes of his first round.

Play has been suspended in Delhi due to thunder and lightning in the area ⛈️ #DPWIC https://t.co/QZPuqbwlm9 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 15, 2026

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McKibbin, who began his round on the 10th, made a blistering start with four birdies on the bounce on the 12th (15-foot putt), the 13th (18-foot putt), the 14th (two-foot putt) and the 15th (23-foot putt). His only dropped shot to date was on the par-four 16th, but he has bounced back with birdies on the 18th and the 3rd.

Tom McKibbin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McIlroy bogeyed his opening hole, the par-four 10th, after he missed the green with his approach, chipped to six-feet and missed the par putt. He holed from 12-feet for a birdie on the 13th, set himself up for a six-foot birdie putt on the 15th that was converted, and tapped in for birdie on the par-five 18th, to reach the turn at two-under 34.

An 11-foot birdie putt on the second pushed McIlroy to three-under, before a bogey occurred on the third. His wayward drive incurred a penalty and left him scrambling as he returned to the tee box. A 15-foot bogey putt was drained to limit the damage and McIlroy has now had two further pars, to leave him two-under with four to play.

Lowry endured a difficult start with two early bogeys on the 11th and 12th. He began his back nine brightly with birdies on the 1st and 3rd, before birdieing the 7th.

Robert MacIntyre is part of a group on four-under that are on shot off the lead, while Tommy Fleetwood is on three-under.