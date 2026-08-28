St Patrick's Athletic wilt in title race as Waterford show class for impressive victory

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Waterford 2

THIS WAS A night St Patrick’s Athletic had to show their mettle in the Premier Division title race.

Instead, they wilted as Waterford made it a perfect 10 of games unbeaten under Graham Coughlan.

The Dubliner arrived to Munster on a SOS mission and this was a snapshot of the fine job he has done. Jorgen Voilas and John Mahon scored the goals in the second half and St Pat’s could have no complaints. They had to find a way to win by any means necessary but were listless and ragged by the end.

Waterford made Stephen Kenny’s side pay the price. They had the chance to close the gap to one point on Shamrock Rovers but ended the night level on points with Bohemians.

A dejected Joe Redmond. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Hoops have two games in hand and can overcome their European woes by reasserting complete control at the top of the table.

By the time they arrived at Richmond Park on 11 September Rovers could be 10 points clear.

Both goals summed up the night. Wateford’s opener came after Zach Elbouzedi had the chance to clear his lines in the box. He dallied and Tommy Longergan pounced to tee up his Norwegian teammate.

The second that sealed the win was headed home by Mahon in a crowded penalty box from Benny Couto’s corner. He rose high and St Pat’s were sunk with some boos and jeers at the final whistle.

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The warning signs were there from the first half and a passage of play on 31 minutes highlighted the different approaches.

Pat’s had the ball at the back and knocked it from side to side.

Waterford dropped into their shape and allowed them play in front. Slowly the squeezed up the pitch.

The Saints back three of Joe Redmond, Sean Hoare and Luke Turner were isolated. The midfield options were non-existent. It seemed to be a forward line consisting of six players.

Waterford waited patiently to pounce at the right time. Turner, on the left side, eventually fed a ball into the feet of striker Anthony Olusanya who had dropped as far back as the halfway line to try and link play.

He dallied in possession and it was nicked from his feet by midfielder Evan McLaughlin. Voilas broke sharply down that side and angled a ball to Padraig Amond who then hung a cross to the back post where McLaughlin was arriving after following the attack.

Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic tries to flick on a corner. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

He took a touch and then shot straight into the welcoming arms of Joey Anang.

One side laboured and another were comfortable biding their time in the long grass.

There were moments during that opening 45 minutes when Chris Forrester did provide quality, playing two passes for Olusanya that offered the forward a glimpse of goal that he was unable to do more with.

The structure of Coughlan’s team was spot on, they were happy for Pat’s to try and find a way down the flanks and either did enough to stop crosses at source or could rely on their centre backs to deal with danger.

Anthony Olusanya of St Pat's shields the ball from and Waterford's John Mahon. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Just 17 seconds into the second half and the visitors should have taken the lead when a clever dummy by Voilas created a shooting opportunity for Lonergan in the box. The league’s top scorer with 14 goals struck the bar but Pat’s did not heed the warning.

The same pair combined for Waterford’s opener on 55 minutes and, once again, the sharpness of the visitors was matched by the sloppiness of Kenny’s side.

Stephen McMullan’s goal kick went all the way through to Lonergan. Zach Elbouzedi did well initially to cover but was quickly dispossessed by the striker who drilled across for Voilas who had made a smart run to get on the end of it for a tap in.

It was not a goal that inspired much of a reaction. Turner had one shot blocked by the diving John Mahon in the box and as the game entered the final quarter frustration lingered as hope dwindled.

They were extinguished when Waterford doubled their lead on 76 minutes. Far from settling with just stifling Pat’s, the Blues were a constant threat on the counter and showed their prowess with the set piece when Couto’s corner was met by Mahon.

St Pat’s sub Ryan Edmondson had the chance approaching injury time to get his side back in the game but he fired a close-range rebound wide with the goal gaping.

It was a night of missed opportunities for the Saints.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Redmond (captain), Hoare, Turner (McClelland 78); Elbouzedi, Forrester (Rooney 78) , Lennon, Nugent (Sheridan 59), Breslin (Brown 59); Olusanya, Keena (Edmondson 66).

Waterford: McMullan; Houston (Cann 78), Mahon, Long; Voilas, Noonan, Mawene (McMenamy 87), McLaughlin (Heeney 87), Couto; Lonergan, Amond (captain).

Referee: P McLaughlin.

Attendance: 3,965.