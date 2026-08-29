Buttimer tries inspires Munster to win over Leinster and interpros title

Munster 14

Leinster 5

BETH BUTTIMER’S BRACE of tries made it back-to-back Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship titles for Munster, who beat a wasteful Leinster 14-5 at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday.

August has been a month to remember for Buttimer, who turned 21 in recent days and warmed up for the upcoming WXV Global Series – and a likely first Ireland cap – as the Interpros’ top scorer with eight tries.

Coupled with an unrelenting defence, Munster were just that bit more clinical than their arch rivals, their 17th Championship crown fittingly sealed by the brilliant Buttimer from a 70th-minute maul.

Impressive table-toppers from the round-robin series, Matt Brown’s side coolly completed a four-match clean sweep for a second successive season, having also beaten Leinster 39-19 three weeks ago.

Munster's Beth Buttimer tackled by Ailish Quinn, Ella Burns and Lily Morris of Connacht. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Hooker and player-of-the-match Buttimer broke the deadlock, 21 minutes in, as Munster recovered the early setback of losing the influential Enya Breen to the sin bin.

Having failed to score from multiple visits to the opposition 22, Leinster rallied to send Kathy Baker over in the corner just before half-time, closing the gap to 7-5.

Sana Govender’s charges had chances to take the lead in wet conditions, yet an engrossing and defence-dominated second half saw Munster box clever and ultimately prevail.

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Munster players Grace Moore, Chisom Ugwueru and Caitriona Finn and Katie Corrigan celebrate. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

19 members of Ireland’s training squad for the upcoming international series were involved in this hugely physical decider in Galway. Ruth Campbell’s injury-enforced departure will be a worry for Scott Bemand.

Scorers:

Munster:

Tries: Beth Buttimer 2.

Cons: Caitríona Finn, Enya Breen.

Leinster:

Tries: Kathy Baker

Munster

Aoife Corey; Alana McInerney, Lucia Linn, Enya Breen, Chisom Ugwueru; Caitríona Finn, Emily Lane; Siobhán McCarthy, Beth Buttimer, Eilís Cahill, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Clodagh O’Halloran, Sally Kelly, Grace Moore, Maeve Óg O’Leary (captain).

Replacements: Emma Dunican, Tuathla Ryan, Alisha Flynn, Caoimhe Murphy, Niamh O’Mahony, Abbie Salter-Townshend, Andrea Murphy, Katie Corrigan.

Leinster

Stacey Flood; Robyn O’Connor, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Vicky Elmes Kinlan; Dannah O’Brien, Katie Whelan; Caoimhe Molloy, Sarah Delaney (captain), Linda Djougang, Ruth Campbell, Kate Jordan, Regan Casey, Kathy Baker, Erin King.

Replacements: Emma Jane Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Hope Lowney, Róisín Kinch, Aoife Corcoran, Nikki Gibson, Alex Connor, Emma Tilly.

Referee: Andrew Fogarty (IRFU)