Six Irish goalscorers in the Championship as Jimmy Dunne bags QPR winner

JIMMY DUNNE SCORED the winner as QPR made it two wins from three in the Championship, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Blackburn.

After an even first half, Rovers took a 49th-minute lead through Ryoya Morishita’s spectacular volley, but the visitors hit back within two minutes through Paul Smyth’s composed finish.

They deservedly completed the turnaround in the 74th minute through Dunne’s powerful header from close range.

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Julian Stephan’s side showed impressive character to recover from that setback and sit with seven points from a possible nine, which moves them fourth in the league at this early stage.

Jason Knight was involved in both goals as Bristol City earned a 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took a 31st-minute lead through a breathtaking move and finish. Yu Hirakawa and Knight combined to free Jed Wallace on the left and his cross was brilliantly converted by former Plymouth striker Lorent Tolaj with a first-time, right-footed finish at the near post.

The advantage was doubled after 56 minutes when City skipper Knight met a Rio Cardines corner from the left with an unstoppable header into the roof of the net from a central position.

It wasn’t until the fifth minute of stoppage time that Portsmouth substitute Marezi reduced the arrears, sending goalkeeper Sam Tickle the wrong way with a low penalty after he had been fouled in the box by Lisav Eissat.

Jack Moylan and Tom Cannon were on target as Cardiff and Sheffield United both remain winless after playing out their third successive draws. It ended 2-2 at Cardiff City Stadium. There were three goals in seven minutes at the start of the game as the Blades finally notched their first league goal of the season after 183 minutes of trying. Cardiff were first on the scoresheet when Moylan cut inside from the left edge of the box as he made the most of the space created by a lengthy breakout from the United half by Cian Ashford. The Ireland international then fired low and hard into the bottom left corner to leave Michael Cooper helpless in the Blades goal. MOYLLLLLLLLAAAAAAANNNNNNNNNN! (1-0)#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/TV3ukvSTT8 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) August 29, 2026 Moylan had struck after 80 seconds and the reply from United came less than a minute later. Some hesitancy in the home defence let United win the ball on the left edge of the area and Cannon drove into the box. Alex Robertson brought him down with a clumsy challenge and Cannon picked himself up to score from the spot. Callum O’Hare made it 2-1 after seven minutes, but Brian Barry-Murphy’s Cardiff were level in the 38th minute when Cian Ashford hit the back of the net. Finn Azaz scored one goal and won a penalty for another as Southampton’s 5-1 victory shattered Millwall’s perfect start to the season. 🫵 pic.twitter.com/MJAPY1CJ6i — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 29, 2026 Fellow Irish international Mark Sykes had given the Lions an early lead with his first goal for the club since arriving on a free transfer from Bristol City this summer. However, Cyle Larin’s brace along with Azaz’s tap-in, Leo Scienza’s penalty, which was won by Azaz, and Tom Fellows’ first Saints goal blew the visitors away. Southampton have now wiped out their four-point deduction for ‘Spygate’, while Millwall were beaten for the first time this season. New Bolton Wanderers signing Gavin Bazunu was on the bench as Lincoln City earned their first second-tier win for 65 years.

Ben House’s 66th-minute goal gave last season’s League One champions a 1-0 win at previously-unbeaten Bolton.

Earlier, Will Lankshear made it six goals in five games following his summer move from Tottenham as Middlesbrough’s strong start to the season continued with a 3-1 home win over West Brom.

Lankshear scored twice at the Riverside, with both goals coming after rebounds off Baggies goalkeeper Max O’Leary, with Alfie Jones sealing Boro’s win with three minutes remaining.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan had briefly levelled for West Brom in the second half, but Boro were able to celebrate a second Championship home win.

Charlton moved to the top of the Championship table after a 1-0 victory over struggling Preston, while Wolves are second after coming from behind to beat Stoke 4-1.