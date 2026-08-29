Tom McKibbin within inches of an albatross to sit third at British Masters

TOM MCKIBBIN CARDED a second successive 68 at the British Masters to lie in third place after the weather-delayed second round at the Belfry.

The 23-year-old from Newtownabbey had a dramatic finish to his round, bookending an eagle at 17 with bogeys at 16 and 18 to finish on eight-under.

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He was inches from an albatross on 17 as his 231-yard approach trickled a foot past the cup, but errant drives before and after would levy his only dropped shots of the round.

McKibbon got up and running by backing up a chip-in birdie at the fifth to sink birdie putts at the sixth and eighth.

He hit all three par-five greens in two shots, failing to capitalise at the third, but two-putting for birdie at 15 before his highlight-reel approach at 17.

McKibbin is two shots behind England’s Marco Penge, who eagled the driveable 10th en route to a 65.

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier is second on nine-under, while McKibbin shares third with Nacho Elvira of Spain and South Africa’s Shaun Norris.