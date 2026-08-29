Kellie Harrington named on Ireland team for European Championships

KELLIE HARRINGTON’S RETURN to international boxing will continue with her first appearance at a benchmark-event level since her Paris Olympics gold medal.

The two-time Olympic champion, who announced her retirement from international boxing in 2024 only to reverse that decision last year, has been named on a 14-strong Irish team for the European Elite Championships in Bulgaria.

The 36-year-old will compete in her usual lightweight category at the event, which runs from 17-25 September.

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The team also features reigning world and four time continental champion, Aoife O’Rourke, and her sister, Lisa, the 2022 world champion and 2025 silver medalist.

They are joined by six Paris Olympians: Daina Moorehouse (51kg), Jenny Lehane (54kg), Jude Gallagher (60kg), Dean Clancy (65kg), Jack Marley (90kg), and Michaela Walsh (57kg), the Commonwealth Games silver medalist at the weight.

Commonwealth 70kg champion, Jon McConnell, will also be competing in Sofia.

The team is completed by 2024 European champion Shannon Sweeney, world youth champion and European U23 bronze medalist Cliona D’Arcy, Evelyn Igharo (70kg), and Gavin Rafferty (75kg).

The team has been in camp since July, and as the final part of their preparations, Boxing Ireland will host a multi-nations sparring camp at the Institute of Sport’s High Performance Unit from 2-9 September. Participating nations will include Hungary and Finland.

Team Ireland