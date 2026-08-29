Victor Munoz rescues late point for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool 2

Nottingham Forest 2

VICTOR MUNOZ MARKED his home debut with a late equaliser as Liverpool snatched a 2-2 draw for a second successive week in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola is still awaiting his first win as Reds boss after his side twice trailed to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Dan Ndoye gave the visitors a deserved first-half lead before Alexander Isak levelled on the hour.

A Morgan Gibbs-White penalty put Forest in sight of a third straight victory at the venue, but €40million summer signing Munoz levelled, much to the relief of the home fans, eight minutes from time.

Munoz, take a bow! 🤯👏



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Nevertheless, the result continued Liverpool’s frustrating start to the new campaign after last week’s last-gasp draw at Newcastle. Iraola will hope the anticipated imminent arrival of Paris St Germain forward Bradley Barcola can inject them with fresh impetus.

They came up against a Forest side much improved after being beaten twice by Leeds in Oliver Glasner’s first week in charge.

Liverpool had an early chance when Alexis Mac Allister, preferred to Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, played in Cody Gakpo, but Neco Williams timed his tackle superbly.

After that it was Forest who took charge, with the trio of Gibbs-White, Ndoye, and Igor Jesus causing repeated problems.

Ndoye nodded down to create a chance for Jesus, which Jeremy Jacquet blocked, and then headed across the face of goal himself.

Forest’s first goal of the season came after 24 minutes as Liverpool were caught out by a long ball to Jesus from Matz Sels.

Gibbs-White found Ndoye and the Swiss forward finished neatly with a low shot.

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Ndoye gives Forest the lead at Anfield! 🌳🔥



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Liverpool thought they had levelled when Florian Wirtz turned to drill in a low shot but his effort was ruled out for offside against Jeremie Frimpong.

Wirtz then connected with a firm header from a Gakpo cross, but Sels palmed over.

Gakpo, the subject of reported interest from Tottenham and Manchester City, created another opening, but Isak’s touch was poor and Munoz curled over.

Forest went close to doubling their lead when Ola Aina cut inside Munoz to tee up Jesus, but Alisson Becker pushed the ball on to the bar.

Munoz headed over from a Gakpo cross after the break, but the hosts struggled to create further chances until Isak finally announced his presence in the game on the hour.

The Swede had touched the ball just eight times before arriving at the back post to tap in after a nice turn and cross from Gakpo.

Isak equalises for Liverpool at the Kop end! 🔴🔥



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That lifted the atmosphere, but it was soon punctured again as former Liverpool defender Williams was brought down by Alisson after racing on to a Liam Delap throw-in.

Referee Sam Barrott awarded a spot-kick and Gibbs-White sent Alisson the wrong way with an emphatic strike.

Alisson takes out Neco Williams and Forest have a penalty! 😱



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Gibbs-White converts from the spot to restore Forest’s lead! 🌳🎯



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Liverpool needed to respond again and did so as Wirtz picked out Munoz inside the area. The Spaniard turned and smashed in a thunderous shot off the underside of the bar, although Sels could consider himself unlucky after a slight deflection off Murillo.

Dominik Szoboszlai went close to a late winner with a free-kick that flew wide.