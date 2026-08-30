Finn Lynch takes eighth place overall at World Championships in Dún Laoghaire

IRELAND’S FINN LYNCH has finished in eighth place overall ILCA7 World Championships in Dún Laoghaire.

Two-time Irish Olympian qualified for the medal series in 10th after a brilliant performance on Saturday, and followed that up with a sixth and a third on Sunday.

Hungary’s Jonathan Vadnai was crowned the ILCA7 world champion after a thrilling medal series in Dublin Bay.

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Vadnai, who was fourth at the Paris Olympics, started today’s two-race medal series in fifth place, but took the gold medal with a fourth followed by a win in the final race of the week.

Double Olympic and world champion Matt Wearn of Australia took silver after a sensational final day which saw him jump from ninth to second, winning the first race to put himself in contention and then finishing second behind Vadnai in the final race.

Great Britain’s Micky Beckett, who started the day in the bronze medal position, took bronze, one point clear of Italy’s Lorenzo Chiavarini in fourth.

Additional reporting by Niall Kelly