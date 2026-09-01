Idah goal helps Swansea move top of table, West Ham secure first win of season

DIVINE MUKASA SCORED twice as West Ham beat Wolves 4-2 to pick up their first three points since last season’s relegation to the Championship.

Wolves, who also went down from the Premier League last term, could have gone top with a victory but ended up losing for the first time under new manager Cesar Peixoto.

Jarrod Bowen and Konstantinos Mavropanos also scored for the hosts, with Marshall Munetsi and Mavropanos’ own goal replying for Wolves.

WOW! 😱



Divine Mukasa gives West Ham the lead against Wolves with a screamer! 💥 pic.twitter.com/90z7nEOZEQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 1, 2026

The win eased the pressure on manager Nuno Espirito Santo on a night when Amanda Staveley, who is heading a consortium looking to buy a significant stake in West Ham, was at the London Stadium.

Elsewhere, Swansea moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 home win over Watford.

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah and Eom Ji-sung grabbed first-half goals as Swansea made it 10 points from four games, leapfrogging Charlton and Wolves to take over at the summit.

It also meant Watford lost their unbeaten league record after beating Southampton and drawing against Wrexham and West Ham.

After eight minutes Stephen Eustaquio, on his home debut after arriving from Porto, released Idah, who had presence of mind to give Eom a tap-in for his second goal in as many games.

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Swansea doubled their advantage after 29 minutes. This time Eom was the creator, cutting in from the left-hand touchline and finding Idah with a delicious reverse pass.

Idah steadied himself as Ravaglia approached and slipped the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs with the minimum of fuss.

Derby secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth thanks to goals from Sammie Szmodics and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen.

Sammie Szmodics was on target for Derby. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pompey dominated possession and had 19 shots to the Rams seven, but Josh Eustace’s side were ruthless when it counted and deservedly left the south coast with three points.

Derby took the lead with their first meaningful attack in the 16th minute after an excellent run down the right from Bobby Clark saw him pull the ball back to Ireland international Szmodics, who cleverly spun his defender and fired low into the near post.

In the second half and with almost his first touch after coming on as a substitute, Norwegian Salvesen scored his first goal since January as he received the ball from Oscar Fraulo and smashed it into the top corner from the edge of the area with his left foot.

Two late goals helped Bristol City secure back-to-back wins as they saw off spirited Preston 3-1 at Deepdale.

Scott Twine had tapped City into a fourth-minute lead but the Lilywhites fought back strongly and Caleb Wiley slammed them level with a 51st-minute rocket.

Lisav Eissat’s looping 79th-minute header crushed North End hearts before Dom Ballard coolly bagged his second goal of the season, albeit less spectacularly than his stunner against Birmingham, to secure the victory seven minutes later.

Romelle Donovan grabbed the winner in time added on to give Sheffield United a 3-2 victory over Bolton at Bramall Lane.

Xavier Simons struck inside the opening minute and Sam Dalby was also on target for the visitors, but United twice hit back to level with goals from Japhet Tanganga and Patrick Bamford before Donovan’s dramatic goal secured all three points for Chris Wilder’s men.

August Priske earned Birmingham a 1-1 draw against Southampton in a breathless Sky Bet Championship encounter.

The Danish striker’s neat header in the 55th minute cancelled out new signing Keven Schlotterbeck’s towering aerial effort in the third minute of time added on at the end of the first half.

Ethan Galbraith earned Stoke their first points of the Championship season with a 1-0 victory over Norwich at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke take the lead against Norwich thanks to Ethan Galbraith's long-range strike! 💥 pic.twitter.com/tmhUdKBb9F — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 1, 2026

The Potters had lost all three of their opening league games, including Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Wolves, conceding nine goals in the process.

Stoke had only won three times in the league since Norwich’s 1-0 victory at the bet365 on 4 January, a run of 23 games.

Finally, Lincoln were forced to settle for a point in a stalemate with 10-man Blackburn.

It was the first competitive fixture between the clubs at Sincil Bank since 1973. But the Imps saw their chances of making it an impressive hat-trick of successive Championship wins go begging.

Both sides had chances, but it was ultimately a game lacking real quality in front of goal.