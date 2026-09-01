Ireland fall short after record-breaking innings against England in 1st ODI

IRELAND WOMEN BEGAN the three-match One-Day International series with their record highest total against England. However, the home side chased down the total to take a 1-0 lead on Tuesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Irish top order settled quickly and went to work building a competitive target.

Captain Gaby Lewis and newly-promoted opener Alice Tector looked comfortable on a pitch that offered very little early movement. Tector struck two boundaries to help calm any nerves she may have had, however, on 11 she feathered one to the keeper and Ireland was 14-1.

Lewis was joined by Amy Hunter and the familiar pairing flourished, gradually building a partnership that positioned the visitors at 127-1 at the halfway mark of the innings. Both batters brought up their half-centuries in good time (Lewis in 66 balls, Hunter in 67 balls) and looked determined to convert their starts into big scores.

However, in the 30th over Lewis missed an in-ducker from Issy Wong and was bowled for 69, while Hunter fell in similar fashion for 62 a few overs later. Orla Prendergast flared brightly for a short time striking 19 off 17 balls, but by the time the top four batters were all back in the pavilion the Irish total was at a crossroads.

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From 149-1, the girls in green now found themselves 184-4. The English bowlers had their tails up and were focussed on wrestling back control of the match.

This failed to eventuate, however, as Leah Paul (29) and Rebecca Stokell (54*) put on a lively 84 in just over 70 balls for the fifth wicket.

The Merrion-duo took a toll on anything loose and ran hard as the total surged past 250. Paul fell late chasing quick runs and in the end the Irish had finished on a competitive 281-5 from their 50 overs – Ireland Women’s highest team total ever against England in the 20th ODI meeting between the sides.

Any Irish hopes of an early breakthrough to build momentum were soon extinguished as Sophia Dunkley (73) and Maia Bouchier (104) compiled a first-wicket stand of 143 in 20 overs to set their side up for a comfortable run chase.

Cara Murray (3-58) bowled with control and varied pace – deserving her three scalps – but the English batting line-up powered home to win by six wickets with just over 10 overs to spare.

The two sides face each other in game two of the series in Derby on Thursday.

Report courtesy of Cricket Ireland.