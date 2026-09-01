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Mas retains red jersey as Tronchon pips stage rivals in Vuelta bunch sprint
FRENCH RIDER BASTIEN Tronchon claimed Vuelta à España stage 11 victory as he edged a thrilling bunch sprint on Tuesday.
The Groupama rider was followed over the line by Magnus Cort and Thibau Nys, who edged Wout van Aert to complete the day’s podium.
Spaniard Enric Mas retained the red jersey ahead of Primož Roglič and Felix Gall in the general classification.
Five-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar was firm favourite to win the race until he crashed heavily on Saturday, breaking his collarbone and abandoning.
– © AFP 2026
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Bastien Tronchon Cycling Enric Mas Primoz Roglic Tadej Pogacar Vuelta a Espana