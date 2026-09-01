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Enric Mas, red, holds the GC lead by more than a minute (file photo) Stefano Sirrotti/Alamy
Cycling

Mas retains red jersey as Tronchon pips stage rivals in Vuelta bunch sprint

The Spaniard leads the Pogačar-less Vuelta by nearly 80 seconds.
4.35pm, 1 Sep 2026

FRENCH RIDER BASTIEN Tronchon claimed Vuelta à España stage 11 victory as he edged a thrilling bunch sprint on Tuesday.

The Groupama rider was followed over the line by Magnus Cort and Thibau Nys, who edged Wout van Aert to complete the day’s podium.

Spaniard Enric Mas retained the red jersey ahead of Primož Roglič and Felix Gall in the general classification.

Five-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar was firm favourite to win the race until he crashed heavily on Saturday, breaking his collarbone and abandoning.

– © AFP 2026

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