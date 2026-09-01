Armagh and Dublin senior football club games live on TV next Sunday

ARMAGH AND DUBLIN senior football club championship action will be covered live on TG4 on Sunday.

First up it’s the Armagh preliminary quarter-final tie at 2pm, Clan na Gael facing Crossmaglen Rangers at the county’s main venue, the Athletic Grounds.

The teams met in the 2023 senior final, which saw Crossmaglen Rangers run out 12-point winners, while Clan na Gael were also defeated in the 2024 decider.

Then at 4pm in Parnell Park, it’s the Dublin senior football group stage meeting of Ballymun Kickhams and St Judes, a game that marks the close of the round-robin phase.

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Ballymun currently have three points after two games played, knowing a point will secure a spot in the knockout stages. St Judes have two points on the board after two games and must win.

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Sunday 6 September

Armagh senior football: 2pm – Clan na Gael v Crossmaglen Rangers – TG4.

Dublin senior football: 4pm – Ballymun Kickhams v St Judes – TG4.