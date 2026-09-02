FAI confirm that Heimir Hallgrímsson's backroom staff remain in place

THE FAI HAVE moved to confirm that Heimir Hallgrímsson’s coaching staff will remain in charge of the Ireland team until after the Euro 2028 campaign.

While Hallgrímsson had already extended his contract earlier this year, there were small doubts emerging over the future of his supporting cast.

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However, assistant head coach John O’Shea, coach Paddy McCarthy and goalkeeping coach Gudmundur Hreidarsson have all inked new contracts to stay on board. McCarthy will continue to combine his role with Ireland alongside coaching at Crystal Palace.

Hallgrímsson expressed his delight in getting full commitment, saying, “I would like to thank the Association for their support in securing the future of our coaching staff.

“Since I arrived, John, Paddy, and Gummi have been an incredible support to me and integral to everything we are building here. Their knowledge of the players and the Irish game is invaluable. I am delighted that we will continue to work together to drive this team forward and achieve the results our fans deserve.”

The announcement ensures that Hallgrímsson’s full coaching team is in place for the long term, covering the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League and through to the 2028 UEFA European Championships, which are set to be hosted in Ireland and the UK.

John O’Shea said, “I am honoured to extend my time with the national team. Having been involved with this group for several years, I have seen the immense progression and potential within the squad firsthand. It is an incredibly exciting time for Irish football, and I am fully focused on helping lead this team toward a major tournament on home soil at UEFA Euro 2028.”