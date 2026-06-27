The other League of Ireland player at the World Cup: Joey Anang's pride at Ghana rise

A PRE-SEASON training camp in Marbella ahead of the 2025 League of Ireland campaign was when everything began to change for Joey Anang.

The St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper had a meeting with manager Stephen Kenny where it was laid out to him in no uncertain terms that he was ready to play international football.

Anang, who came through the West Ham United academy but grew up just outside Accra, had not featured for his country and thoughts of a World Cup were nowhere near his radar.

The Kenny had his heart-to-heart, the former Republic of Ireland boss explaining to Anang that he had all the qualities required to force his way into Ghana’s squad.

“He was like ‘you are going to play for Ghana’ and then a few months later that happened. He told me I would play for Ghana. It was like, ‘Joe, you will play for Ghana’.

He has been at international level and saw the keepers there, he was comparing me to them and said I have what it takes. He said that to me,” Anang told The 42 after their 0-0 draw with England in Boston earlier this week.

“One thing with me is, I believe in myself like crazy. So him saying that made me believe even more.”

Advertisement

Anang’s first call up came in May 2025 for the Unity Cup in London and made his debut at the end of the year when they faced Japan in November.

There was major upheaval before this tournament when coach Otto Addo was let go. Carlos Quieroz was parachuted in as his successor and his methods have paid dividends so far.

“It’s been crazy, for me the World Cup is the greatest football honour there is. Just working and hopefully that gets the results. We have to keep going.

“I knew if I kept playing for Pats, that’s what got me here. A new gaffer, I’ve got a big chance and now I’m here and enjoying every minute of it.

“For us, we just keep working hard and see what happens. Do what the coach wants for us. He is a great coach and he’s got a lot of great experience. He’s been Real Madrid manager so you’ve got to listen.”

Queiroz has also become the second manager to take charge at five World Cups having led South Africa in 2002, his native Portugal in 2010, before three successive appearances with Iran in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

One his assistants, Mick McDermott, is also from Belfast and had a spell in charge of Cobh Ramblers.

Ghana are on four points from their first two games and go into Saturday’s clash with Croatia in Philadelphia assured of at least a third-place finish. They’re currently in second, behind England who play Panama, and have yet to concede a goal.

Anang arrived into the tournament as their third choice behind Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Benjamin Asare. While Ati-Zigi starred in their opener, injury has ruled him out and that meant Anang was No.2 for the stalemate with England.

“At West Ham I was No 3 so I’ve already been this predicament before. I’m ready. We all know that in football nothing is impossible. On the bench, two minutes in it could be like ‘you’ve got to play’, so you’ve got to be ready,” he says.

“Representing Ghana, the population is almost 30 million so to be part of the best 26 is amazing. Representing the League of Ireland here and Pats is crazy.”

Understandably, the exploits of Pico Lopes with Cape Verde has captured the imagination of everyone at home in Ireland.

Anang might not get a taste of action during this World Cup but his journey to get here is inspiring and shows what can be possible when talent is matched by your own dedication as well as belief from others that matches your own.

Stephen Kenny (left) celebrates with Joey Anang (centre). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“You’ve got to believe. Believing in yourself as a player is a big thing,” he says.

Anang shared a nice moment with Declan Rice after the England game when the former West Ham academy teammates swapped jerseys outside the dressing room.

In Philadelphia today he will also finally get to see some members of his family. His father lives in New York and his sister is also based there with her husband. They made it to Boston earlier in the week and will be able to catch up properly in Philadelphia.

“I feel like I’m making them proud and to keep that going,” he says.

There are also teammates and staff at St Pat’s watching on from Dublin. Anang lives in a house along Emmet Road just outside Richmond Park with Romal Palmer and James Brown.

Related Reads MLS 3.0 can change game forever in United States - 'There's a lot of pressure to just take the shackles off' All eyes on Neymar after long, strange road to his fourth World Cup England's reality check with hesitant display that won't be tolerated deeper into World Cup

Goalkeeper coach Pat Jennings Jnr and boss Kenny have also been in contact regularly throughout the tournament.

Anang joked that they aren’t missing him after keeping two clean sheets and winning both games prior to Friday night’s Dublin derby with Bohemians.

He was also pleased to hear that the club will benefit further from Ghana’s progress via Fifa’s Club Benefits Programme.

Pat’s and Shamrock Rovers will earn around a minimum of €125,000 while the two players are on duty at the World Cup with an additional €4,400 for each day they remain involved.

Anang doesn’t want this adventure to end but, when it does, he has his eyes fixed on more success.

“Our target this year is to try and win the league. I’m buzzing. The boys are doing great in my absence. [I will be] buzzing to be back.”