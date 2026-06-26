'Profound sadness' at the death of former Ireland Women's coach Philip 'Goose' Doyle

THE IRFU ARE leading the tributes following the death of Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle, who coached Ireland to the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013.
Blackrock College RFC expressed their “profound sadness” earlier, and the IRFU have since followed suit.
Doyle, 61, guided Ireland to a Rugby World Cup semi-final appearance in 2014, after their historic Grand Slam success the previous year.
In a statement, the IRFU said it was “deeply saddened” and described Doyle as “a hugely influential and successful coach”.
“Goose was a passionate and powerful voice for women’s rugby throughout his career and his commitment to his teams was unsurpassed. He was deeply committed to every team he coached and he will be deeply mourned in the rugby community,” it added.
Blackrock said Doyle was “the most influential coach in the history of women’s rugby, and Blackrock was deeply privileged to call him one of our own.”
“His coaching and playing journey began and ended with Blackrock. He played on numerous teams within the club before turning his hand to coaching, where he gave so generously of his time, knowledge and passion, helping shape generations of players and leaving a legacy that will live in our club forever.”
The statement went on: “Goose coached the Men’s J1’s team in the early 2000s, while simultaneously coaching the forwards for Men’s AIL 1st XV team. As a coach of countless Blackrock Women’s players, Goose, with his beloved wife Nicola, played a pioneering role in the establishment, development and success of women’s rugby within the club. Fittingly, his remarkable coaching career was bookended by success at Rock, including All-Ireland League titles with the club he loved.
Historic
“His achievements at international level were extraordinary. Goose coached the Ireland Women’s national team in two separate spells, first from 2003 to 2006, and again during Ireland’s most successful period in the 2010s. In 2013, he guided Ireland to a historic Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam, one of the great milestones in Irish rugby. A year later, at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, he led Ireland to a famous victory over New Zealand’s Black Ferns, the first win by any Irish national side over New Zealand as Ireland reached the World Cup semi-finals and finished fourth.
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Philip Doyle celebrates with Niamh Briggs and Joy Neville after beating New Zealand in 2014. Dan Sheridan / INPHO
Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
“Goose also brought his experience and leadership to Leinster Women, Ulster Women, and later to the Scotland Women’s national team where he was appointed head coach in 2019 to help guide their World Cup qualification campaign. Across every role, he was recognised not only for his rugby knowledge, but for his ability to inspire belief, build teams, and bring the best out of players.
Cared
“At Blackrock, however, Goose was far more than a list of achievements. He was a mentor, a friend, a storyteller, and a constant source of encouragement. He cared deeply about the people he coached. He gave players confidence, challenged them to be better, and reminded everyone around him why rugby is such a special game.
“His contribution to women’s rugby in Ireland, Scotland, Leinster, Ulster and here at Blackrock was immense. Few people have done more to advance the women’s game in Ireland and fewer still have done it with such charisma, warmth, humility and generosity of spirit.”
Tributes
IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts and Head Of Women’s Strategy Lynne Cantwell – who played under Doyle – also paid tribute in the IRFU statement.
“We are deeply shocked and saddened at the tragic loss of Philip Doyle,” said Potts.
“He played a huge role in Women’s rugby in Ireland for many years. His passion and success was marked not alone with a Grand Slam in 2013 and the famous World Cup victory over the Black Ferns in 2014, but also in the many players that he helped to develop and encourage, and the voice he gave to Women’s rugby.
“On behalf of the IRFU I offer our sincere condolences to Philip’s wife Nicola, his children Alix, Mark and Ross, his mother Anne and his extended family at this very sad time.”
Cantwell added: “First I must extend my deepest sympathies to Nicola, Alix, Mark and Ross at this very sad time. Their family and the rugby community have lost one of the greats and we want them to know how much we loved him and will cherish his memory.
“It is hard for me to put in to words what Goose meant to so many of us. His Irish women’s rugby coaching achievements were extraordinary. He coached Women’s rugby here in Ireland across a transformational era. He cared so deeply for the women’s game and had a forthright commitment, even post retirement to showing the world how good women’s rugby can be.
“He was strong and persistent at breaking down doors for the game, but for those who knew him closely, they know he was a gentle giant with a soft heart. As Goose’s career unfolded he created an incredible environment for women to lead on and off field.
“As much as those famous victories, we will remember him for all those moments off the pitch, how he guided us, supported us, and watched us grow into the women we are today. We grew up beside Nicola and the kids and are heartbroken for their loss.”
- First published 4.31pm; updated at 5.50pm with IRFU statement
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'Profound sadness' at the death of former Ireland Women's coach Philip 'Goose' Doyle
LAST UPDATE | 14 mins ago
THE IRFU ARE leading the tributes following the death of Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle, who coached Ireland to the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013.
Blackrock College RFC expressed their “profound sadness” earlier, and the IRFU have since followed suit.
Doyle, 61, guided Ireland to a Rugby World Cup semi-final appearance in 2014, after their historic Grand Slam success the previous year.
In a statement, the IRFU said it was “deeply saddened” and described Doyle as “a hugely influential and successful coach”.
“Goose was a passionate and powerful voice for women’s rugby throughout his career and his commitment to his teams was unsurpassed. He was deeply committed to every team he coached and he will be deeply mourned in the rugby community,” it added.
Blackrock said Doyle was “the most influential coach in the history of women’s rugby, and Blackrock was deeply privileged to call him one of our own.”
“His coaching and playing journey began and ended with Blackrock. He played on numerous teams within the club before turning his hand to coaching, where he gave so generously of his time, knowledge and passion, helping shape generations of players and leaving a legacy that will live in our club forever.”
The statement went on: “Goose coached the Men’s J1’s team in the early 2000s, while simultaneously coaching the forwards for Men’s AIL 1st XV team. As a coach of countless Blackrock Women’s players, Goose, with his beloved wife Nicola, played a pioneering role in the establishment, development and success of women’s rugby within the club. Fittingly, his remarkable coaching career was bookended by success at Rock, including All-Ireland League titles with the club he loved.
Historic
“His achievements at international level were extraordinary. Goose coached the Ireland Women’s national team in two separate spells, first from 2003 to 2006, and again during Ireland’s most successful period in the 2010s. In 2013, he guided Ireland to a historic Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam, one of the great milestones in Irish rugby. A year later, at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, he led Ireland to a famous victory over New Zealand’s Black Ferns, the first win by any Irish national side over New Zealand as Ireland reached the World Cup semi-finals and finished fourth.
Philip Doyle celebrates with Niamh Briggs and Joy Neville after beating New Zealand in 2014. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO
“Goose also brought his experience and leadership to Leinster Women, Ulster Women, and later to the Scotland Women’s national team where he was appointed head coach in 2019 to help guide their World Cup qualification campaign. Across every role, he was recognised not only for his rugby knowledge, but for his ability to inspire belief, build teams, and bring the best out of players.
Cared
“At Blackrock, however, Goose was far more than a list of achievements. He was a mentor, a friend, a storyteller, and a constant source of encouragement. He cared deeply about the people he coached. He gave players confidence, challenged them to be better, and reminded everyone around him why rugby is such a special game.
“His contribution to women’s rugby in Ireland, Scotland, Leinster, Ulster and here at Blackrock was immense. Few people have done more to advance the women’s game in Ireland and fewer still have done it with such charisma, warmth, humility and generosity of spirit.”
Tributes
IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts and Head Of Women’s Strategy Lynne Cantwell – who played under Doyle – also paid tribute in the IRFU statement.
“We are deeply shocked and saddened at the tragic loss of Philip Doyle,” said Potts.
“He played a huge role in Women’s rugby in Ireland for many years. His passion and success was marked not alone with a Grand Slam in 2013 and the famous World Cup victory over the Black Ferns in 2014, but also in the many players that he helped to develop and encourage, and the voice he gave to Women’s rugby.
“On behalf of the IRFU I offer our sincere condolences to Philip’s wife Nicola, his children Alix, Mark and Ross, his mother Anne and his extended family at this very sad time.”
Cantwell added: “First I must extend my deepest sympathies to Nicola, Alix, Mark and Ross at this very sad time. Their family and the rugby community have lost one of the greats and we want them to know how much we loved him and will cherish his memory.
“It is hard for me to put in to words what Goose meant to so many of us. His Irish women’s rugby coaching achievements were extraordinary. He coached Women’s rugby here in Ireland across a transformational era. He cared so deeply for the women’s game and had a forthright commitment, even post retirement to showing the world how good women’s rugby can be.
“He was strong and persistent at breaking down doors for the game, but for those who knew him closely, they know he was a gentle giant with a soft heart. As Goose’s career unfolded he created an incredible environment for women to lead on and off field.
“As much as those famous victories, we will remember him for all those moments off the pitch, how he guided us, supported us, and watched us grow into the women we are today. We grew up beside Nicola and the kids and are heartbroken for their loss.”
- First published 4.31pm; updated at 5.50pm with IRFU statement
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