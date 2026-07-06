Paraguay Government condemns senator for racially abusing Kylian Mbappe

PARAGUAY’S GOVERNMENT HAS condemned remarks made by a senator who racially abused France star Kylian Mbappe after Paraguay was eliminated from the World Cup over the weekend.

“The remarks made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mbappe labelled the senator “despicable” and “not worthy of her position” after she racially abused the France captain on social media after the World Cup last-16 clash between the countries at the weekend.

Mbappe’s reaction came after Amarilla attacked the Real Madrid superstar in the wake of Saturday’s game in Philadelphia, a bad-tempered affair which France won 1-0.

Madame Celeste Amarilla,

Vous êtes une femme méprisable et indigne de sa fonction.

Vous ne représentez pas le Paraguay, ce pays qui a transpiré la passion et l’honneur tout au long de la compétition. Par votre inconscience et votre racisme décomplexé, le monde entier a déjà… pic.twitter.com/EnYmgQXvPL — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 6, 2026

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“Mrs Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and not worthy of your position,” Mbappe wrote on X.

“You do not represent Paraguay, the country that has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.

“Through your lack of awareness and your uninhibited racism, the entire world has already forgotten your team’s run and historic effort at this World Cup,” he added.

Amarilla racially abused Mbappe and in another post called him a “colonised Cameroonian who has really pretended to be French, embittered, nouveau riche, arrogant and ugly”, and accused him of being “scared to death” during the game.

The comments have provoked an angry reaction in France, with the country’s sports minister, Marina Ferrari, describing them as “abject, disgraceful and all the more unacceptable coming from a politician”.

Mbappe, who father was originally from Cameroon before settling in France, scored the only goal of the game from a penalty in the second half, taking Les Bleus through to a quarter-final this Thursday against Morocco.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “racist attacks” directed at the France captain.

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“The President of the Republic stands with Kylian Mbappe and the French team in the face of the racist attacks directed at the Bleus’ captain,” the Elysee Palace said.

The president of Paraguay has written to the French president condemning the remarks as has the Paraguayan ministry of foreign affairs, the Elysee added.

– © AFP 2026

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