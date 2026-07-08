Rhasidat Adeleke withdraws from Monaco Diamond League

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS withdrawn from the Monaco Diamond League which takes place this Friday.

The Irish athlete was scheduled to compete in the women’s 400m but is no longer listed among the entries.

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Adeleke, who has suffered with injury problems over the last year, made a return to competitive action at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon last week. The 23-year-old finished ninth in the women’s 400m, clocking a time of 52.26. Her personal best is 49.07, recorded two years ago in Rome.

It was her first 400m race in 12 months after previously withdrawing from last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Adeleke subsequently published a post on her Instagram page, revealing that her first 400m event in a year was “beyond rough”.

“It is easy to share the wins,” she continued, “but it is hard to be vulnerable – displaying the injuries, bad days and challenges. No excuses or seeking pity, just reality.

“But finally made it to the line. Will keep building from here.

“I appreciate those that continuously rock with me.”