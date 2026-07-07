Manager claims Egypt were 'cheated' out of World Cup in explosive press conference

EGYPT COACH HOSSAM Hassan claimed his side had been “cheated” out of a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after Argentina staged a stunning late comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

“I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today, we have suffered injustice,” Hassan said in an explosive press conference.

The Pharaohs had a Mostafa Zico goal ruled out when they were leading 1-0 when VAR intervened to spot a foul on Lisandro Martinez much earlier in the move.

🇦🇷 0-1 🇪🇬



Egypt think they have a second, but a foul in the build-up sees it ruled out and keeps Argentina in it.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/0XjU0KQImI — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 7, 2026

Advertisement

Zico put Egypt on the brink of a place in the last eight for the first time by doubling their lead. However, the defending champions hit back as Cristian Romero reduced the arrears before Lionel Messi, who saw a first-half penalty saved, smashed in the equaliser with his eighth goal of the tournament.

The controversy did not end there, though, as in the build-up to Argentina’s winner scored by Enzo Fernandez, Egypt believe they should have instead been awarded a penalty for a pull by Alexis Mac Allister on Hamdy Fathy.

🇦🇷 3-2 🇪🇬



Absolute Cinema!!



The reigning champions, with only 10 minutes to go come back from 2-0 down with an Enzo Fernandez header putting them ahead.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/fQ3RyYMQyj — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 7, 2026

“We haven’t seen respect or fair play. There has not been respect or fair play,” Hassan said.

“A penalty was ruled out, was not even checked by VAR. A second goal was remarkably disallowed. There has not even been a VAR check when we have all seen the image of the (shirt) being pulled back.”

Hassan said he would not watch any more matches during the tournament, such was the injustice he felt.

“I am not going to continue following the matches of this World Cup, watching the matches of this World Cup,” he added.

“This is my own way of speaking up.”

– © AFP 2026