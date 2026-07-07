'There's a reason they're here' - Illo and Bohan impressing Ireland

SATURDAY’S GAME AGAINST Japan was always going to be the big target for the uncapped players in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad.

The game against Japan is an important Nations Championship fixture, the Brave Blossoms need to be respected, and Farrell will want his team to keep momentum rolling into the challenge of facing the All Blacks at Eden Park the following weekend.

And yet, this clash with a Japan team ranked 12th in the world does give Farrell and co. scope for changing things up and building some depth in their squad.

Farrell stressed on Saturday after Ireland’s win against the Wallabies that any new faces would need to be part of a strong Irish side, giving them the best chance to show what they can do.

20-year-old loosehead prop Billy Bohan looks all but certain to make his debut for Ireland, given that Jeremy Loughman has been ruled out of the Japan game with concussion.

Bohan’s Connacht team-mate, 25-year-old tighthead prop Sam Illo, will hope that Farrell decides to give him his first international cap too.

Bohan and Illo have formed a formidable propping duo for Connacht this season, earning their place on this Nations Championship tour, and Ireland have been happy with how they’ve done in camp so far.

Now, they’ll hope to become Ireland internationals alongside each other after impressing Farrell, Paul O’Connell, Andrew Goodman, Johnny Sexton, Simon Easterby, and John Fogarty.

“There’s a reason they’re here,” said Ireland scrum coach Fogarty.

“Both Billy and Sam have performed well throughout the season. They’ve put their hands up, and we’re seeing that form in training.

“It has been brilliant. It’s been exactly what we’d wanted for them.

“The learnings are huge, and to be around the other more experienced props and be around Andy, Paul, Goody, Johnny, Simon and get reviewed and understand what it’s going to take to become an international player, we’re seeing that, and I’m sure they’re feeling that throughout the week.

“So, it’s been brilliant. It’s exciting.”

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Billy Bohan at Ireland training on Tuesday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Illo will need Farrell to decide to rest one of Tadhg Furlong and Thomas Clarkson for this game, providing the Connacht man with a chance to make his impact.

Given that he and Tom O’Toole are the only looseheads available to Ireland, Bohan looks set for his debut on Saturday in Newcastle.

Fogarty confirmed that Ireland will not call up another loosehead to their squad, with Loughman expected to return from his head injury next week.

The Irish scrum coach said Clarkson “could slot in” at loosehead and that hooker Rónan Kelleher has occasionally scrummaged at loosehead too, but this weekend looks like Bohan’s time.

“Andy’s obviously going to select a side on Thursday, so we’ll wait to see,” said Fogarty.

“But as far as the decision to bring Billy and how he’s done when he’s out here, he’s been excellent.

“He’s learning the whole time. He’s got a huge appetite to learn, very curious around his bits and pieces. Tadhg Furlong will be the first to tell you that he’s constantly figuring ways out to do things well. So is Billy.

“Like I said, he’s got the right mindset to continue to grow. We’ve seen him grow since he got here, so he’s been great.”

Right wing Rob Baloucoune trained on the pitch with Ireland today, but remains an injury doubt for the Japan game.

Whatever way selection goes this week, Ireland are expecting a good challenge from Japan at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Ticket sales for the game have seemingly not been going particularly well, but have passed the 10,000 mark.

“It’s not easy to knock over Italy,” said Fogarty of the challenge. “Was it 27-10? It’s a good score. At scrum time, they’re always unbelievably organised.

“They’re really well coached. Japan are always very compact, very organised, quick to hit and always get to a really good height.

“So, if there’s little inaccuracies with your timing, you’ll get exposed. So, we’re making sure we’re preparing properly for what’s going to be a tough game.”