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Henry Shefflin [file photo] ©INPHO/James Crombie
At The Helm

Henry Shefflin appointed as new Kilkenny senior hurling manager

The 10-time All-Ireland winner replaces Derek Lyng who stepped down last month.
10.09pm, 6 Jul 2026
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HENRY SHEFFLIN HAS been appointed as the new manager of the Kilkenny hurlers.

The 10-time All-Ireland winner replaces Derek Lyng who stepped down after four years in charge last month.

A statement from Kilkenny GAA tonight reads:

“Kilkenny GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Henry Shefflin as Manager of the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team.

“Henry brings a wealth of experience, leadership and success to the role, and we wish him every success as preparations begin for the 2027 season.

“We thank all candidates who participated in the recruitment process for their professionalism and commitment throughout.”

Hailed as one of the sport’s all-time greats, Shefflin was previously considered for this position after the end of Brian Cody’s reign. Shefflin comes into the role after being in charge of the Kilkenny U20s this year, bringing the side to the Leinster final where they lost out to Galway.

He previously managed Galway for three years, reaching back-to-back All-Ireland semi-finals in 2022 and 2023 before stepping down in 2024 after failing to emerge from the Leinster championship.

Shefflin also guided his club Ballyhale Shamrocks to back-to-back All-Ireland victories in 2019 and 2020. He returned for a second term with Ballyhale which delivered another county title last year before losing the Leinster final to St Martin’s of Wexford.

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