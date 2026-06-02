Derek Lyng steps down from role as Kilkenny manager

DEREK LYNG HAS stepped down from his role as Kilkenny senior hurling manager.

Lyng’s departure comes after Kilkenny exited the championship at the provincial stage for the first time during the round-robin era, their campaign ending with a first championship defeat to Dublin since 2013.

Lyng took over from Brian Cody at the end of 2022 and led The Cats to three successive Leinster titles, also reaching an All-Ireland final in 2023 in which Kilkenny were heavily beaten by a rampant Limerick.

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Kilkenny also reached two National League finals during Lyng’s tenure.

Confirming Lyng’s departure, Kilkenny county board chairman PJ Kenny said: “Derek’s contribution to Kilkenny hurling over almost three decades has been immense.

“His commitment to the county has never been in question, and he has always carried out his role with honesty, integrity and pride.

“On behalf of Kilkenny County Board and the people of Kilkenny, I would like to sincerely thank Derek for his outstanding service as a player, selector and manager.

“We are deeply grateful for everything he has done for Kilkenny hurling and wish him and his family every success in the future.”

As a plyer, Lyng won six All-Ireland titles, 10 Leinsters and five leagues. He was twice named an All-Star.

Lyng was a member of Cody’s backroom team from 2014 to 2019, during which time Kilkenny won two All-Irelands, three Leinster titles and two leagues.