DUNDALK’S EOIN KENNY has secured a move to Championship side Portsmouth, signing a three-year contract with the English side after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.
A graduate of the Lilywhites’ academy, the 20-year-old forward made his senior debut in March 2023 in a Leinster Senior Cup tie against Shelbourne.
After a loan spell at Wexford, Kenny made his Premier Division debut the following year and established himself in the first team, becoming a key player as the squad won the First Division title last year.
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He leaves Oriel Park, having scored 21 goals from 95 appearances across all competitions.
The son of St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny, he has represented both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage level.
Portsmouth, who are managed by John Mousinho, finished 18th in the Championship last season.
“We’re delighted to welcome Eoin to the club, and I’m excited to see him continue the impressive development he has made over the past few years,” Mousinho said.
“We feel that he can do exactly that in this environment and has all the attributes you need to succeed in the Championship.
“He’s a young attacking player who is capable of getting fans off their seats with the way he likes to take on opposition defenders.”
Kenny joins Irish pair Conor Shaughnessy and Franco Umeh, who are also on the books at the Fratton Park outfit.
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Promising Dundalk youngster Kenny secures move abroad to Championship
DUNDALK’S EOIN KENNY has secured a move to Championship side Portsmouth, signing a three-year contract with the English side after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.
A graduate of the Lilywhites’ academy, the 20-year-old forward made his senior debut in March 2023 in a Leinster Senior Cup tie against Shelbourne.
After a loan spell at Wexford, Kenny made his Premier Division debut the following year and established himself in the first team, becoming a key player as the squad won the First Division title last year.
He leaves Oriel Park, having scored 21 goals from 95 appearances across all competitions.
The son of St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny, he has represented both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage level.
Portsmouth, who are managed by John Mousinho, finished 18th in the Championship last season.
“We’re delighted to welcome Eoin to the club, and I’m excited to see him continue the impressive development he has made over the past few years,” Mousinho said.
“We feel that he can do exactly that in this environment and has all the attributes you need to succeed in the Championship.
“He’s a young attacking player who is capable of getting fans off their seats with the way he likes to take on opposition defenders.”
Kenny joins Irish pair Conor Shaughnessy and Franco Umeh, who are also on the books at the Fratton Park outfit.
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Eoin Kenny League of Ireland LOI Pastures new Soccer Dundalk Portsmouth