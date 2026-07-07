Rosenior replaces Antoine Kombouare, who joined the Parisian side, owned by the LVMH luxury group, in February and steered them clear of the relegation battle to finish 11th, with notable wins over Monaco and champions Paris Saint-Germain.
“Following this season and after discussions between all parties involved, it was decided to bring this collaboration to an end in order to open a new chapter in the club’s history,” said the club statement.
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It will be Rosenior’s third club in under a year. He was sacked as Chelsea manager after less than four months in charge in April after leaving Strasbourg, where his free-flowing game lifted the club into the top third of Ligue 1.
“Aged 41, Liam Rosenior already has a wealth of experience at the highest level,” said Paris FC. “He has quickly established himself as one of the most promising coaches of his generation.”
Antoine Arnault, representative of the Arnault family which owns the club, expressed his enthusiasm for Rosenior.
“My family and I are delighted to welcome Liam to our club and to see him return to our league here in France. I have always been impressed by his philosophy of play and by what he has built with his teams, which often consist of young players,” Arnault said.
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Former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior lands new job in France
PARIS FC HAVE announced that Liam Rosenior is taking over as head coach.
“The English manager has signed a contract with the club until June 2028 and will take up his post on Thursday 9 July, when team training resumes,” said a club statement.
Rosenior replaces Antoine Kombouare, who joined the Parisian side, owned by the LVMH luxury group, in February and steered them clear of the relegation battle to finish 11th, with notable wins over Monaco and champions Paris Saint-Germain.
“Following this season and after discussions between all parties involved, it was decided to bring this collaboration to an end in order to open a new chapter in the club’s history,” said the club statement.
It will be Rosenior’s third club in under a year. He was sacked as Chelsea manager after less than four months in charge in April after leaving Strasbourg, where his free-flowing game lifted the club into the top third of Ligue 1.
“Aged 41, Liam Rosenior already has a wealth of experience at the highest level,” said Paris FC. “He has quickly established himself as one of the most promising coaches of his generation.”
Antoine Arnault, representative of the Arnault family which owns the club, expressed his enthusiasm for Rosenior.
“My family and I are delighted to welcome Liam to our club and to see him return to our league here in France. I have always been impressed by his philosophy of play and by what he has built with his teams, which often consist of young players,” Arnault said.
– © AFP 2026
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