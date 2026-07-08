'There's always more you can get out of the jar if you believe': Devlin and Louth chase All-Ireland dream

GAVIN DEVLIN SAYS talk of Louth having already reached their ‘ceiling’ is well off the mark and has insisted ‘there’s more in us’ as they chase a rare All-Ireland final spot.

Just six years after slumping to Division 4, and losing a Leinster SFC preliminary round tie to Longford in 2020, the Wee County are one win from the national decider. Louth last reached an All-Ireland final in 1957, when they beat Cork.

It’s already been a successful first season for Tyrone man Devlin who said that taking over from Ger Brennan last July was a ‘no-brainer’ for him.

Explaining how he came to take the Louth job, Devlin, who’d previously worked as Louth’s coach alongside former boss Mickey Harte, opened up about his ambition for the team and the county.

“Mickey left to go to Derry and within a few weeks, I was contacted by the Louth county board to come in and become the youth development officer. I jumped at that role because I had 10 years with Tyrone, and then was with Louth and Derry, and I definitely needed a break,” said Devlin.

“The new rules were kicking in, and it was a breath of fresh air with the academy teams and the U20s and the minors. To get that year out was great, and Louth won Leinster under Ger and had a great year under Ger.

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“Taking the job was a no-brainer because there was unfinished business here. There was a bit of pressure at the start of the year going in as Leinster champions and maybe people thought they (Louth) had reached their ceiling.

“I don’t think anyone ever reaches their ceiling in any walk of life. There’s always gains, there’s always more you can get out of the jar if you believe and if you live your life right.

“We have done well. I still feel that there’s more in us. I still feel there’s more gains for the team to make and that’s the journey we’re on.”

Devlin celebrates with his son Niall. james lawlor james lawlor

Louth have stumbled at stages along the journey, notably against Dublin in Portlaoise in May.

“We had decided early in the year that we might have to give the Leinster title up one day, but the day we did give it up, we would go down on our sword,” said Devlin.

“We said we’d be true to ourselves and we would go down the stretch. We made that commitment to ourselves, but we didn’t do that and for those two weeks afterwards, there was a lot of regret and a lot of hurt and we trained really hard.”

Sam Mulroy remains a key figure, driving Louth as both their captain and their totemic forward.

Back in 2020, when Louth lost that Leinster championship game to Longford, Mulroy scored all 1-7 of their tally. Two years later, he said in an interview that he believed he was the best forward in Louth, and also outlined his ambitions to push on even further.

“I think Sam got a bit of stick for that interview,” said Devlin. “That’s the world now, people do interviews and they’re scripted and you have to say what people want you to say, or what’s appropriate.

“But, a bit like Rory McIlroy, I like people who say what they think and live their life right, have their own beliefs and say what they feel. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying what you feel.

“Sam said something in that interview and I was quite content with him saying it. We have a motto downstairs (in Darver training facility), ‘Why not us?’ So why not Sam? Why can he not become the best player in Ireland?

“I was delighted with that interview and I was delighted that that was where his head was at. We have jumped some hurdles since, and we still have a few to jump yet.”

Mulroy has been instrumental to Louth's rise. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Devlin recalled one outstanding performance from Mulroy in particular, against Sligo in 2020.

“The big thing for Sam that year was we played Sligo in Round 3 of the League, and at half time we were one or two down, playing with a really strong breeze,” said Devlin. “We knew that for us to get promoted, we had to win the game in the second half.

“We moved Sam out to midfield and he caught the throw-in and ran the field, weaving in and out through players, and put the ball in the back of the net.

“That was the birth of Sam Mulroy and we never looked back. We kicked on from that goal and we won handsomely and got to Division 3. That was the catalyst.”

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Andy Moran will probably feel that he and Mayo, whom Louth will face at Croke Park on Saturday evening, are on a similar journey of development and discovery.

“Mayo are a formidable team, as we all know,” said Devlin. “Probably this year, as opposed to other years when they were punching with Dublin, they’re coming under the radar now, where there’s probably not as much expectancy on them and here they find themselves one game away from another final.

“With Andy Moran and (Paddy) Tally there as well, they’re just coming under the radar beautifully and, I suppose, inwardly they realise that they have a fantastic opportunity here, like ourselves.”