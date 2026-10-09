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Kilkenny hurling goalkeeper Eoin Murphy. James Crombie/INPHO
Hurling

Kilkenny hurling great Eoin Murphy announces his inter-county retirement

The Glenmore clubman was part of the Kilkenny set up for 16 years.
8.54am, 9 Oct 2026

KILKENNY GOALKEEPER EOIN Murphy has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

Murphy won four All-Ireland senior medals and four All-Star awards during a glittering career, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

More to follow…

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