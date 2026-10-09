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Kilkenny hurling great Eoin Murphy announces his inter-county retirement
KILKENNY GOALKEEPER EOIN Murphy has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.
Murphy won four All-Ireland senior medals and four All-Star awards during a glittering career, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.
More to follow…
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GAA Hurling Kilkenny Number One