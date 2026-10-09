Ireland open World Cup play-offs against lowly Kazakhstan without several stars

Kazakhstan v Republic of Ireland

2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup play-off, round one (first leg)

Astana Arena

Friday 9 October, 4pm local (12pm Irish)



Where can we watch it?

Ireland’s opening World Cup play-off match is live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

Coverage from Astana – over 6,000km away – starts at 11.30am.

How did Ireland get here?

Carla Ward’s Ireland finished third in Group A2 of the Uefa Women’s European Qualifiers, after wins over Poland (two) and Netherlands – and narrow defeats to the Dutch and victors France.

All League A teams were guaranteed a play-off spot, but Ireland’s efforts left them seeded and with a more favourable route – on paper – to next summer’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

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Two two-legged play-offs – or “four cup finals,” as Ward put it – now await, with lowly Kazakhstan up first.

What’s the team news?

Ireland are overwhelming favourites – though without several big names for the first leg.

Katie McCabe is suspended alongside Marissa Sheva for an accumulation of yellow cards earlier in the campaign, while Denise O’Sullivan did not travel to Astana as she continues to manage her fitness. All three are expected to return for the second leg in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Tuesday.

Jess Ziu has been ruled out of the first game due to a shin problem, with injured duo Saoirse Noonan and Tara O’Hanlon, and Ruesha Littlejohn, notable omissions from the squad.

Ireland will have a different captain in the absence of McCabe and her vice O’Sullivan, with Courtney Brosnan most likely to take the armband. Brosnan will start in goal as the undisputed number one, but there will be several changes to the XI.

Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan will play no part. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ward has generally played a back three/five since departing from a defensive four last summer. Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes and Chloe Mustaki appear her preferred centre-back trio, with McCabe at left-wing back and Aoife Mannion on the right. Mustaki could shift out to the left in place of McCabe, or Hayley Nolan may get the nod. Jessie Stapleton is the most likely centre-half to be drafted in. The returning Heather Payne, Abbie Larkin, Lucy Quinn and Jamie Finn are among other wing-back options.

Megan Connolly is likely to be the constant in midfield, though the Lazio star is also comfortable in central defence. New call-up Shanade Hopcroft may be in line for a debut, particularly given the absentees, while Quinn, Finn, Tyler Toland and Aoibheann Clancy are the other midfielders in the squad.

Kyra Carusa and Emily Murphy have generally been favoured up top, though Larkin has also been in brilliant form. Reverting to a 4-3-3 wouldn’t be hugely surprising, allowing for more attacking talent, but Ward may be keen to continue fine-tuning her tried-and-tested system.

What should we expect from Kazakhstan?

The Kazakhs are ranked 98th in the world, 77 places below Ireland. Begaim Kirgizbaeva’s side were one of the two best runners-up in League C, with a 1-0 win away to Belarus – ranked 57th – their standout result.

The vast majority of their squad are home-based and part-time, but US college forward Amina Bibossynova – who plays for James Madison University and previously represented Turbine Potsdam in Germany – is one player Ward has highlighted.

Kazakhstan's star Amina Bibossynova. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“They have threats on the transition and they are very direct. They look to go in behind quite early, so we have to be prepared for that,” said Ward, warning against complacency all week.

“We have to prepare for every game as if we’re playing the best in the world, and this is no different. We’ve got to get the job done professionally and with full focus. I have absolute confidence in this group that we will.”

It is worth noting the Astana Arena has an artificial playing surface, so this will play a factor for both sides. The weather is expected to be chilly.

Related Reads 'That fighting Irish spirit doesn't go away just because we're not the underdogs' Raised in Turner's Cross and built on the road - the faces and places that made Ireland's Megan Connolly From Turner's Cross to Central Asia: Revisiting Ireland's last games against Kazakhstan in 2009

What’s next?

The aggregate winner from Astana and Cork progresses to round two, AKA a World Cup play-off final.

Ireland are red-hot favourites to do so, with Belgium and Poland on the other side of the draw. They meet in Leuven on Friday, and Gdańsk on Tuesday.

Ward’s side have beaten both Belgium and Poland in the last year, but a World Cup play-off final in late November and early December would be a very different prospect, as the winner stamps their ticket to Brazil 2027.

All eyes on Astana at midday first, where the play-off push gets underway.

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