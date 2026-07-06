Pico Lopes gets hero's welcome at Dublin Airport after Cape Verde's fairytale World Cup run

SHAMROCK ROVERS DEFENDER Pico Lopes received a hero’s welcome as he touched down in Dublin Airport this afternoon following Cape Verde’s historic World Cup campaign.

The Crumlin-born centre-back, who represents Cape Verde through his father, was one of the standout performers as the island nation reached the knockout stages of the men’s World Cup for the first time in their history.

A small crowd of friends and family, as well as a number of Shamrock Rovers supporters, gathered at the arrivals gate of terminal 2 this afternoon to welcome Lopes home.

Pico Lopes' parents and wife Leah pictured at the arrivals gate. The Journal The Journal

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Pico’s mother Judie Lopes said that it was “sad that the journey is over.”

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“Unfortunately it’s come to an end, but what a journey it’s been,” she said.

Judie and several other members of Pico’s family were flown out to watch Cape Verde’s clash against Argentina by Aer Lingus last week.

“To go out to the current champions and the way they almost took them to penalties, it’s a David and Goliath story,” she added.

She said that the support from Ireland for Pico had been “amazing”.

Pico Lopes pictured with his parents and wife Leah. Emma Hickey / The Journal Emma Hickey / The Journal / The Journal

Cape Verde, a country of around 530,000 people, exceeded all expectations by progressing from a group featuring Spain and Uruguay before pushing reigning world champions Argentina all the way in a thrilling round-of-32 tie.

Lionel Messi’s side eventually prevailed 3-2 after extra time, but only after Cape Verde twice fought back and came within touching distance of a major upset.

34-year-old Lopes was widely praised for his performances throughout the tournament, including an impressive display against Messi and Argentina.

His return to Ireland comes just a day after Cape Verde’s squad received an emotional reception in the capital, Praia, where thousands of supporters waving blue national flags packed the airport and surrounding streets to celebrate the team’s achievements.

The homecoming coincided with Cape Verde’s Independence Day celebrations.

Lopes now returns to Shamrock Rovers, who sit seven points clear at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division as they chase another league title.

The defender is expected to rejoin Stephen Bradley’s squad soon.